Morrison County saw a rise in COVID-19 infections again last week, after about two weeks of declining numbers.
The county added 271 cases during the week of Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, according to Morrison County Public Health. That is 66 more new infections than what was reported Oct. 22 - 28, and equalled an average of 39 cases per day. In all, there have been 6,035 infections reported in Morrison County since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, there were 323 active cases in the county for a case rate of 95 infections per 10,000 residents. Both of those numbers are a slight uptick from the week before after they had gone down over the previous two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Morrison County as having a 14.55% test positivity rate. That is a slight drop from 15.07% one week earlier.
Morrison County also added nine new hospitalizations for the second week in a row, bringing that number to 314 since April 2020. There were no new deaths reported, however, which is a vast improvement over the five identified between Oct. 22 - 28.
In all, Morrison County saw nine deaths from COVID-19 in October after it counted just one between June and September. A total of 71 residents have died from COVID.
“That’s fairly high,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold. “We didn’t have any for quite some time, and we had nine in October.”
Of the 323 active cases Thursday, 183 were in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. That is 20 more than on Oct. 28. Pierz saw a slight drop in cases from 46 to 37, while Randall (25), Royalton (23), Cushing (10), Swanville (nine) and Motley (nine) all held relatively firm from what was reported one week earlier.
Previously, Morrison County Public Health had reported a dramatic increase in the number of cases found in children ages 0 - 18 compared to the caseload in fall 2020. Tuesday, Vold said there has been a decline among infected children, recently.
Despite that drop, about one in four or one in five of the local cases in the last couple of months have been found in children. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) lists one Morrison County school building among those in the state with known infections of COVID-19 — Lindbergh Elementary in Little Falls.
“Again, hopefully we’re kind of maintaining right now and are beginning to drop,” Vold said.
“It certainly is hitting our younger population moreso — this Delta variant — than others,” he added.
The big news, nationally, during the past week was that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 - 11. Vold said any parents interested in getting their child vaccinated should contact their health care provider or local pharmacies. They are free of charge.
Morrison County Public Health does not plan to do any shot clinics for kids.
“Now, that’s as of today,” Vold said. “If things change, I’ll let you know. It’s a little bit more challenging with kids; and then getting their parents. Kids may not be as willing to get a shot as most adults. I know some adults aren’t as willing either, but they may panic a little more when needles are pulled out.”
A total of 14,683 Morrison County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to MDH. That is about 113 more people than reported Oct. 26, though it still only accounts for about 44.4% of the county. Morrison is tied with Mille Lacs County for the fourth-lowest vaccination rate in the state. Only Todd, Wadena and Clearwater counties have had a smaller portion of their population get the shot.
A total of 13,968 Morrison County residents are considered fully vaccinated, and Public Health conducted a booster shot clinic for county employees and educators on Wednesday. Vold said it will likely be the only one held by the county, but residents can get the booster at local pharmacies and health care providers.
“The FDA has authorized crossover for the booster, so whether you had Johnson and Johnson or Pfizer, you can do the Moderna,” Vold said. “It’s a little smaller dose than the initial, two-dose shot.”
MDH also reported there are five Morrison County congregate living facilities with known infections, as of Thursday. That is two more than the week before. Little Falls Health Services Care Center, Pierz Villa and St. Otto’s Care Center were all holdovers from Oct. 28, but Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls and Harmony House of Pierz were added this week.
The statistics in Morrison County were similar to what was seen statewide between Oct. 29 - Nov. 4.
There were 27,421 new cases reported over the past week, which was an increase of more than 11,000 compared to what was reported between Oct. 22 - 28. There have been 811,654 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, only 8,486 of which were re-infections among people who had already had one bout with COVID-19.
Minnesota’s death numbers remained even from the week before, with 140 added last week. A total of 8,793 Minnesotans and 746,705 Americans have died from COVID-19 over the past 18 months.
According to MDH, there have been 3.479 million people vaccinated throughout Minnesota. Among them, there have only been about 57,023 breakthrough cases — 1.78% of those who are vaccinated. The breakthrough cases have resulted in 2,609 hospitalizations and 372 deaths throughout the state.
