Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold told the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that COVID-19 numbers are starting to surge again.
As of Thursday, there was a 14-day active case rate of 95.29 people per 10,000. That is almost triple the 38.8 rate in Morrison County on Dec. 30, 2021, according to Vold.
As of Thursday, there were 324 active cases in the county, 93 more than the 231 counted on Jan. 13.
“Our kids, again, are starting to spike,” Vold said. “The 5 - 18 year olds, we had 46 (Tuesday) who are within that case rate; 0 - 4, 10. That’s what we’ve seen with Omicron. There has been just a number of small kids who are getting COVID right now.”
He added that 25 of the cases within the past two weeks have been in residents age 65 and older.
In all, between Jan. 14 - 20, Morrison County added 239 cases — about 34 per day — to its pandemic-long total of 7,657 infections. Of those, 405 people have required hospitalization, with eight of those being counted in the past week. The county did not report a death between Jan. 14 - 20, however, which marks the first time in 11 weeks that there was not at least one.
About 22.94% of the residents tested for COVID-19 during the past week were positive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
That number includes only those who were tested at a medical facility, and not those who took at-home tests. Morrison County gave away 450 at-home tests last week after receiving them from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Vold said all of the tests had been given out within about two days.
“One of the things that I would say about our COVID rates — that probably is not an accurate number because of the number of people who are taking at-home COVID tests and not reporting it to MDH or going to the hospital because they’re managing their symptoms at home, which is good,” Vold said. “Taking that at-home COVID test, if you’re positive, stay home, quarantine, take care of yourself.”
He said most of the individuals in the county who have been hospitalized or died due to COVID had not been vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 16,289 Morrison County residents had received at least one dose of the shot. That accounts for about 52% of the eligible, 5-and-older population and 49.3% of the county as a whole.
Drilling down further, according to Morrison County Public Health, there were nine cities within the county with more than 10 active cases, as of Thursday. Each of them — save for Swanville, which remained the same — saw an increase in local cases from the previous week.
In all, there were 115 cases counted among residents with Little Falls ZIP codes, up from 76, Jan. 13. Pierz had 62 infected residents, while Royalton reported 31 and Motley had 26. Hillman (18), Bowlus (15), Cushing (14), Randall (14) and Swanville (12) were all feeling the impact of the surge.
“Even though we say we’ve had (324) cases in the past 14 days, that’s probably not anywhere close to how many people probably have COVID right now,” Vold said.
One thing Vold pointed out about the recent surge was that there has not been many cases found within long-term care facilities in the county. Though MDH did add two such places — Harmony House in Pierz and St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls — to its list last week, overall long-term care facilities have not been experiencing the problems they did in 2020.
“They are certainly getting some in long-term care facilities, but it is not shutting long-term care facilities down,” Vold said. “That has been good to see. They’re managing it very well.”
Morrison County Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked Vold if the cases felt locally were part of the Delta or Omicron variant.
Vold didn’t have that information, because only some of the positive cases are sequenced by MDH. The CDC predicts about 90% of current cases are Omicron, and it has been identified in the county, but because they’re not sequencing everyone, it is not possible to put an exact number or percentage on it.
“How about influenza?” LeMieur asked. “Do you have any data on people getting influenza?”
Vold said it had been a while since he had looked at the data, but the flu has also been on the rise in Morrison County.
