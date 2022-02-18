Morrison County continued to head in the right direction in terms of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 11 - Feb. 17.
“If you’ve been following the state trends, we are definitely moving down on the other side of this particular COVID surge,” said Morrison County Public Health Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber, Tuesday, during a report to the County Board.
During the past week, Morrison County Public Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, an average of 14 per day. That is down substantially from 239 and 34, respectively, between Feb. 4 - 10. That leaves the county with 8,880 total cases since April 2020, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a test positivity rate of 8 - 9.9% during the last week.
Those numbers mean the 14-day case rate has also decreased dramatically. As of Thursday, that number was at 208, down 125 from one week earlier. About 61.18 residents per 10,000 are currently infected with COVID-19.
Nienaber added that on Jan. 31, the county’s 14-day case rate was 596. Thursday, it was just a little more than one-third of that total.
“Now, to temper that just a little bit, remember these are only confirmed, reported cases to MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health),” she said. “There’s no numbers out there that tell us how many are home tests that are not being reported to the state. We know the numbers are greater than what we have officially reported, but still very much improved.”
One particular demographic Nienaber noted improvement was in school-age children, those between 5 - 18. Despite three local buildings — Pierz Healy High School, Little Falls Community High School and Pioneer Elementary — being listed on MDH’s list with known small clusters, only about one-fifth of the active cases are in school kids.
That doesn’t mean, however, that children are in the clear. Nienaber did note there has been an uptick among 0 - 4 year olds.
“We’re seeing it definitely affecting our day cares,” she said. “We have 24 kids in the 0 - 4 age group. Fortunately they are not extremely ill.”
In terms of causing severe illness, Morrison County had another nine residents hospitalized from COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 11 - 17. That marks two straight weeks with that same number of hospitalizations. There have been 440 since the start of the pandemic.
Though there are still residents in the hospital, Nienaber said she spoke to someone at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Tuesday, who informed her that the local facility did not have any patients suffering from COVID-19.
“CHI had kind of peaked and come down, so we’re extremely grateful for that, because that’s been a huge stressor for them and for the whole community,” she said.
After reporting five deaths last week, Morrison County did not have any during the week of Feb. 11 - 17. The county stood at 99 deaths total, since June 2020. Nienaber told the Board it was important to note that someone is only listed as a COVID-19 death after it has been confirmed after the time of death that COVID-19 was what caused them to die.
The county has 99 confirmed deaths, and six other people were infected at the time they died but, after an investigation, it was determined that other health conditions played a greater role in their death. Therefore, they did not count as an official COVID death.
“That’s important to know, because we still have people that think everybody gets listed as a COVID death,” Nienaber said. “That truly is not the case.”
In terms of vaccinations, a total of 16,461 Morrison County residents have received at least one dose of the shot, or about 49.8% of the total population. That is 38 more people than had been vaccinated one week earlier. A total of 15,514 of those residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked Nienaber if she had any data on people who had died or been hospitalized due to complications after getting vaccinated. Nienaber said those numbers can be difficult to verify, because Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) are skewed. That is mainly because it allows people to self report.
“So, if I leave here and I have a really sore arm, I can call and make a VAERS report even though that’s an expected side effect from the shot,” Nienaber said. “I think it’s going to be a long time before we can really shake out those numbers.”
She said, anecdotally, she has heard from most members of the medical community that those cases are rare, though there are some. Statistically, she said someone is much more likely to develop blood clots, for example, due to a COVID-19 infection than they are due to an adverse effect from the vaccine.
“A lot of folks that end up very ill with COVID, blood clots is part of that equation,” she said. “It’s very endemic. They try very hard when people are hospitalized to prevent blood clots, however, that’s very, very common for people with COVID to get blood clots both during hospitalization and shortly after.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.