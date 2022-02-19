A new health care provider will mean better services for the Morrison County Jail, according to Sheriff Shawn Larsen.
Tuesday, Larsen spoke to the County Board about his desire to terminate the county’s contract with current provider, MEnD Correctional Care, and enter into a new deal with Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH). He said the jail is not getting the services from MEnD that were stipulated in the contract.
“We’re supposed to be getting services Monday through Friday, with a full-time nurse present in our jail,” Larsen said. “The days and hours of our coverage has been sporadic. I’ve addressed it with the lead doctor, the director of MEnD services, and nothing has changed.”
He recently reached out to different providers and had them tour the facility. One of those providers, ACH, said it would provide services for Morrison County. Larsen said the company is the “largest health care provider in county jails in the United States.” He added that it is already providing service to 17 counties in Minnesota, and is in the process to pick up as many as 24 more.
He said the change is going to come with an increase in price. The current contract with MEnD is for $127,200 annually. Switching to ACH would be an increase of about $72,000 to $199,919.88 on a yearly basis. He plans to pay for the first year out of the jail reserve fund and budget for the additional cost, beginning in 2023.
“With the increase in pay, however, comes increase of services,” Larsen said.
He said ACH has agreed to contract up to four hours of in-person mental health service per week for inmates. Those services are currently only provided for one hour and are done via telehealth.
“As everyone’s aware, mental health is a major issue in our jail,” Larsen said.
Another change would also be noticed in the on-call system. Larsen said, under the current contract, a jail staff member calls a nurse, who then calls a doctor, who gives directives, and then the nurse calls jail staff back to relay that information. With ACH, he said staff would call the doctor directly to discuss the situation and go over directives.
ACH will also provide unlimited mental health services, 24/7, to staff members. Larsen said the system they go by is called Critical Incident Employee Rapid Response, or CIERR.
“So, if a staff member’s having a hard time or they want to talk to a professional, they can text, they can pick up the phone, or they can call and say, ‘Hey, I want to meet you in person,’” Larsen said. “That’s a service that they provide.”
The contract with MEnD requires a 90-day written notice to terminate services, which Larsen said he planned to send out immediately with the Board’s approval. That would allow ACH to begin providing services right away when that period was up, on about May 15.
He planned to bring the contract for service with ACH to the Feb. 22 Board meeting for review and, eventually, approval.
“Is this a mandatory service that we provide?” asked Commissioner Mike LeMieur.
Larsen said providing health care services to inmates is a requirement. Some jails do it differently, however, by partnering with a local facility. He said CentraCare was one of the organizations that he contacted to inquire about services, but they were concentrating on services to the communities they serve.
Morrison County has received services through MEnD since 2010. Prior to that, local doctors came into the jail. Larsen said with all of the mental health care that is needed, it is easier on both correctional officers and inmates to partner with a professional services organization.
Morrison County Health and Human Services also provides initial health care for inmates upon incarceration.
“She’s meeting with every single inmate trying to figure out what services they actually need and then trying to help them, if you will, kind of convert into the community; following up, trying to get jobs with them and stuff like that,” Larsen said.
That person also interviews inmates upon being brought into the jail. They then work in conjunction with the professional services provider to determine what services are needed for that individual.
LeMieur and fellow commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski expressed support for Larsen’s request.
“Mental health is not just a Morrison County Jail, Morrison County Correctional Facility issue,” Jelinski said. “Mental health in jails is a statewide — absolute, without question — issue.”
