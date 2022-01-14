Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson gave the County Board of Commissioners an update on the redistricting process, Tuesday, during its planning session.
The county must redistrict commissioner districts after each federal census to meet requirements by law. The goal of redistricting is to ensure there is as close to equal as possible distribution of constituents for each representative within a government body.
Currently, she said county commissioner district 1 — made up of the northwest portion of the county and represented by Commissioner Mike LeMieur — currently has too high of a population in comparison to the other districts, according to the 2020 census.
“What that means for us as a county is, district 1’s population will have to come down at some point to make us balanced,” Robinson said.
The deadline for the state Legislature to come up with its newly redistricted Congressional maps is Feb. 15. If the House and Senate do not agree on a map by then, the issue will go to the state Supreme Court to produce a new map.
The city of Little Falls also has to redistrict its council wards. The deadline for that is March 29, but the city council cannot officially adopt a new map until the state has completed the process. Because the population of Little Falls’ council wards also impacts the county’s commissioner districts, it will not be able to approve a new configuration until Little Falls has completed the process.
The city of Little Falls has released a draft of its new map, which adds more people to ward 3 on the west side of the Mississippi River and takes residents away from ward 2 on the northeast side of town. City Council ward 3 is part of commissioner district 1, council ward 2 is part of commissioner district 2 and council ward 1 is part of commissioner district 3.
If the population of a commissioner district changes by more than 5%, that seat must be up for re-election, even if it wouldn’t be otherwise.
“Right now, looking at what the city ward proposals are for Little Falls, commissioner districts 1, 2 and 3 that are not up for normal re-election, would be up for re-election this year with their plan,” Robinson said.
She asked the Board for some direction on how to move forward with what information she currently has — which essentially consists of the 2020 census numbers and Little Falls’ draft for its new wards. She proposed coming up with some draft plans for the county based on what she saw from the city and bringing it forward for discussion at the March 1 planning session.
That would leave the county with a tight timeline. It would have to submit a notice for publication of a public hearing on the proposed plan — which is required by law — by March 22. The County Board has to approve its map by April 26.
“Again, our timeline is a little short,” Robinson said. “But I think, based on — if we have some draft plans by March 1 to go over, I think we’ll be right in line.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski, who represents district 2, asked what exactly the Board could confidently move forward with on March 22 if the city of Little Falls doesn’t have to approve its map until a week later.
Robinson said, based on the city’s draft, she could figure out how the county’s districts will change in population if that plan is approved.
“We know looking at the numbers that the commissioner district 1 population is too large,” she said. “We know that commissioner district 2 is going to be too small for our numbers, so in order to move along, we have to work off of their proposed plans.”
Further addressing the timeline, Robinson said the county could hold a public hearing at the Board meeting on April 19. It would then vote on the new map the same day to ensure it meets the April 26 deadline.
Jelinski said, in a sense, the county is at the mercy of the city of Little Falls. Due to the lack of time, what the city finalizes for its plan, the county basically has to live with whatever gets approved by the Council.
“Is there an avenue that the county could say, ‘We don’t like this. Go back to the drawing board, city of Little Falls, and re-do your districts?’” Jelinski said. “I don’t know if there’s even an answer to that question.”
Robinson said, in terms of the city council wards, the county has no say in how those lines are drawn. However, in drawing its own map, it can work along township lines to shift things around. For example, a township that is currently part of district 2 could be moved to district 4, if that meets all other population requirements.
Board Chair Greg Blaine — who represents district 5 — said, because it is widely known that the state House and Senate are unlikely to come to an agreement on the new districts by Feb. 15, it’s possible the Supreme Court could already be in the planning process in anticipation of having to draw the lines, anyway.
It is possible the Supreme Court could release its map shortly after the Feb. 15 deadline. However, it is also feasible local levels of government will have to wait until March to move forward on anything.
“I will be working with Brad (Bolton), our GIS specialist in mapping,” Robinson said. “What I’ll do is look at our current commissioner districts and see how we can best balance those districts with being under the 10% rule, with the least amount of impact of change. I’ll be looking at district 1 and 2 for sure — what could come out of 1 and into 2 to balance — and then if there’s any trickle effects within the remaining three commissioner districts.”
