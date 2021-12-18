Morrison County could receive between $60,000 - $90,000 per year for almost two decades as part of a court settlement.
In 2018, the county joined several other counties, cities and states in a federal lawsuit against opioid prescription drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The lawsuit became a part of a multi-district litigation (MDL) in the Northern District of Ohio. In 2019, the federal judge issued an order certifying a negotiation class on behalf of the cities, counties and states. An agreement was eventually reached.
Tuesday, Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the Board of Commissioners that an agreement had been reached between the state and its political subdivisions regarding the distribution of the settlement funds. The county’s attorneys hired to represent it in the federal case, Lockridge, Grindal, Nauer PLLP, recommended that the county approved the settlement.
The deal states that the four aforementioned companies will pay $26 billion over the next 18 years. The state of Minnesota will receive between $296 million - $300 million. Of that, 75% will go directly to cities and counties with a population of more than 10,000 residents that agree to the settlement.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf told the Board that would come to about $60,000 - $90,000 per year for the county.
“Payments would begin sometime in April 2022 and go for the next 18 years,” LeBlanc said. “The settlement funds would be applied to fighting the opioid crisis.”
For its part in the lawsuit, Morrison County alleged that the pharmaceutical companies falsely marketed prescription opioids as a safe and non-addictive way to treat pain, according to Middendorf. Furthermore, the allegations state that the distributors dispensed and supplied prescription opioids without adequate safeguards to prevent diversion, and they failed to report suspicious orders, as required by law.
“The drugs proliferated, landing in the hands of not just patients, but many others, as well,” Middendorf said, in an email to the Record. “The result was a crisis that has killed tens of thousands of Americans, including residents of Morrison County. The cost of this epidemic has been staggering, and state and county taxpayers have been left footing the bill. These costs include social services costs, law enforcement costs and health care costs.”
In exchange for the payout, the litigants agree to dismiss their claims against the companies.
LeBlanc said he plans to bring a resolution forward at the Tuesday, Dec. 21, Board meeting to approve Morrison County’s participation in the settlement. He said he could then work with Middendorf, Public Health Director Brad Vold and Sheriff Shawn Larsen to come up with how to best execute those funds.
The state also provided a four-page document outlying how it would recommend the funds be spent. Those include, but are not limited to, treating addiction, detox, drug intervention, treatment and recovery training, and more.
The final amount Minnesota will receive in the settlement is dependent upon the number of cities and counties that agree to participate. The total amount received by the county will be between $1 million and $1.7 million.
“Do we have to come up with a plan before we receive the funds?” asked Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “Or, do we just have to show that we’re spending the dollars accordingly?”
“What I read, there is nothing that we have to have the plan before the funds are allocated,” LeBlanc said.
Vold also clarified that the first payment would be received in April or August 2022, depending on the upcoming legislative session.
The other 25% of the total funds received will go directly to the state of Minnesota and pay legal fees.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski noted that the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) was instrumental in getting the distribution amount to 75%. Initially, the state wanted the amount to be about 30%, he said.
“AMC’s pressure, if you will, part of it anyway, got that number to 75%, which was a pretty big deal,” Jelinski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.