Tuesday, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Board of Commissioners he would be bringing a proclamation forward at their Oct. 4 meeting to join Operation Green Light for Veterans. It is part of a national campaign through the National Association of Counties (NACO) and the National Association of County Veterans Services Officers.
LeBlanc said it was not a new campaign, necessarily, but as far as he knew, it was new to Morrison County. It’s part of a concerted effort by NACO to reach all 3,069 counties throughout the country to encourage them to participate.
“What it is, is that basically a green light displayed outside of a municipality building or business or home shows support for veterans as we get ready to get into November and Veterans Day,” LeBlanc said.
As the newly elected chairman of the Yellow Ribbon Committee, LeBlanc said he is working to get the word out for other government entities, businesses and homeowners to join the initiative. Kris VonBerge, Morrison County Veterans Services officer, is also working on turning the county green in October through Nov. 13, two days after Veterans Day.
“By shining the green light, the county governments and residents will let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported,” LeBlanc said.
VonBerge said she also received a message from the National Association of Veterans Services Offices, asking her to participate in the program and try to recruit others to join.
She wants to take it a step further. Her plan is to hand out cards with information about the program, as well to put an article in the Morrison County Record. Some people in the county may also be able to get their green light bulb free of charge.
LeBlanc said, at the Yellow Ribbon meeting, the Committee agreed to put $500 toward purchasing 180 light bulbs to give away.
“We’re just saying, ‘This is a really great idea, especially with the number of veterans that we have in Morrison County,’” VonBerge said. “We will get rid of (180) light bulbs very fast.”
Those will be distributed at the local VFWs and American Legions.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he thought it was a “fantastic” idea.
“What does that mean?” asked Commissioner Mike Wilson. “We’re going to put a green light bulb in one of the front lights? Or, all of them outside?”
LeBlanc said, after getting support from the Board, he planned to next visit with Facilities Manager John Erdrich to get all of the details ironed out.
“It’s probably not going to be all of them,” he said. “If we can find a couple of key places around the complex to show a little bit of green light, that would be great.”
