The possibility of making renovations to Morrison County’s historic courthouse moved one step closer to becoming a reality, Tuesday.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to enter negotiations with Vetter Johnson Architects on renovations costing up to $4 million on the structure. Commissioner Randy Winscher cast the lone vote against the motion, with Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine in favor.
The vote did not commit the county to spending $4 million of the $6.5 million it received from the federal government as part of the American Recovery Plan Act. Instead, the architect will put together a bid which it will present to the Board. It will then have the opportunity vote in favor of or against the project. The renovations would include an elevator installation, a stair tower addition, bathroom remodel and window replacement.
Moving forward on the project does not preclude the Board from spending money on other issues that were initially identified as possible projects. Those included addressing challenges such as mental health and child care within the county.
“I will also kind of go out on a limb here and say all of the other projects that we have identified or issues that we have identified within the county can still be on the table,” Blaine said.
Along with a breakdown of the specific projects and estimated costs, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc and Facility Manager John Erdrich presented the Board with more information on services provided by the current tenants of the historic courthouse. Hands of Hope, Oasis, Kinship, Minnesota Guardian ad Litem and Independent Lifestyles all provide services out of the building in partnership with Morrison County.
LeBlanc added that there is room for additional partners to relocate if the building were in better condition and more accessible. It also provides a location for overflow or displacement of departments that usually work out of the Government Center.
Rose Surma from Oasis, Steph Ochs from Hands of Hope and Aaron Olson with Kinship were present to fill the Board in on what they do at the courthouse, as well as the advantages of working out of the building and the challenges they face.
They all expressed that being so close to the Government Center allows them to streamline services when they need to partner with county agencies.
“We have a $19,000 budget this year, so the rent that we pay is a tremendous blessing, what we pay to the county,” Olson said. “The difference between that and market value, it really is a gamechanger for us to be housed there. It would be a real challenge. I don’t know if we could find a comparable place.”
In terms of challenges, they pointed to accessibility to the building as the biggest issue. They noted that the second floor is completely inaccessible to handicapped individuals. The first floor was described as “somewhat accessible” via a long ramp that can be difficult for some people to get up and down. There is also not a handicapped bathroom on the main level.
Olson said, because Kinship is located on the second floor, he had one person who wanted to volunteer with the organization but wasn’t able to do so because they are in a wheelchair.
“The organizations, we all know you guys do a tremendous amount for the county,” Winscher said. “That’s important to us and to myself. It’s not like we’re kicking them to the curb if we decide to not do anything. ... You’re here to stay, hopefully for a long, long time.”
However, Winscher said when he returned home from a recent trip out of state, he had a couple messages from constituents who urged him to hold off on moving forward with a project at the historic courthouse.
“They want us to kind of hold back and take a breath with what we do here,” he said.
He asked Erdrich what the lifespan on the building would be if the Board chose not to spend any of the ARPA funding on renovations. Erdrich said the most pressing issue was the windows.
LeMieur was in favor of moving forward with the project. He believed it was “a blessing” for the county to have that money to use on the historic courthouse, as it’s the county’s responsibility. The alternatives would be to either let it deteriorate or levy tax money from county residents to pay for renovations sometime in the future.
Jelinski agreed, asserting that making the building ADA compliant was of particular importance to him.
“I hope I never hear again that someone in a wheelchair, crutches or with a mobile issue is not able to utilize a portion of the Government Center,” Jelinski said. “The year is 2022. It’s not 18-whatever, when that building was built. Times have changed.”
Wilson said, though he did not necessarily think it was the best option, he felt it was responsible to ask whether it was better to spend the money elsewhere and, eventually, allow the courthouse to be torn down. He estimated that renovations were going to end up costing in the neighborhood of $10 million.
“Our forefathers put it there and I’d hate to tear it down,” he said. “I think it’s a question that should be asked, and I’m OK if we all say no. But I think it’s responsible to ask that question.”
Blaine agreed that it was a discussion worth having. He said it was important for the Board to have those type of conversations going forward and to continue to talk about how the structure can be utilized, if the county intends to spend money on it.
LeBlanc reiterated that he and other staff members with the county will continue to present the Board with any information it feels is necessary throughout the process.
Winscher said, though he was passionate about the issue of ADA compliance at the historic courthouse, he was frustrated the Board wasn’t spending more time looking into addressing mental health. A survey taken by county department heads that kicked off the ARPA discussions identified that as the number one need that should be addressed using that funding.
“We’re not doing a damn thing with that,” Winscher said. “I think this is easy, the courthouse, because that’s physical; we can touch that. But I think mental health, we’ve got so damn much suicide in this county because of all of these things and yet we want to spend $5 million. Give me something that shows what we can do with mental health.”
He said he felt the Board was moving in the wrong direction at this point, and he couldn’t see why it was putting all of its eggs in “this basket of the courthouse.” He added that perhaps some of the pressing issues with the building could be addressed while the Board further explores spending the ARPA funding in other areas before allocating such a large amount to that project.
Blaine reiterated that the issue at hand was not to commit $4 million to the courthouse, but instead to just move forward in the process.
Winscher asked Erdrich if he had any idea how much it would cost for the architect to do the initial work necessary to bring a bid forward. He said that amount wouldn’t be available until they entered into a contract, as it’s usually a percentage of the project.
Winscher said he just didn’t want the Board to get into a situation where it felt like, since it had already spent money to get to a certain point, it would feel the need to continue forward no matter what.
LeMieur said what the Board was attempting to decide at that particular meeting was relatively simple. He said if the Board felt it would be open to spending $4 million on the historic courthouse, it should move forward in negotiations with the architect. If the majority felt they weren’t interested in going that route, then they might as well not spend any more time on it.
He said he was in favor of spending the $4 million to get those renovations completed.
“I’m grateful to be here this morning to witness some of the passion by yourself and Commissioner Jelinski and Commissioner Wilson and LeMieur about these issues,” Blaine said. “This type of dialogue is good. This is where we need to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.