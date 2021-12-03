Morrison County finally saw its COVID-19 numbers drop during the eight-day period between Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, after several weeks of rising cases during the fall surge.
The daily average number of new cases reported by Morrison County Public Health was down by more than 50%, with 32 cases per day counted between Nov. 19 – 24 and 15 last week. In all, there were 119 new cases among local residents during the eight-day period, bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 6,752.
The fall surge has hit Morrison County hard, however. In a pandemic that is now entering its 21st month, 31% of the county’s cases — 2,095 — have been reported during the past three months. Of the 356 total hospitalizations, seven of which were reported between Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, 23% — 83 total — were during that same time span.
Morrison County also reported two new deaths during the past eight days, bringing it to 80 since its first in June 2020. One of the deaths, which was just reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Thursday, was a resident age 80 – 84.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) test positivity rate reflected the recent decline in cases. Between Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 9.15% of local residents who were tested for COVID-19 received a positive result. That is down from 17.24% the week before.
The number of active cases in Morrison County saw a dramatic drop during the past week, tumbling to 250, Thursday, compared to 358, Nov. 24. That includes a drop from 194 to 133 active cases among residents with Little Falls ZIP codes between Nov. 25 – Dec. 2.
Other cities within the county also saw a drop. Pierz had 23 active cases Thursday, after sitting at 35 the previous Wednesday. Royalton went from 23 to 20, while Motley and Cushing were at 18 and 10, respectively, after both had 20 active cases eight days earlier.
Morrison County, for the fourth straight week, did not have a school building listed among those with active cases, according to the MDH. It also saw a big drop in congregate living facilities with a known case. After having five such facilities on MDH’s list for three straight weeks, only one — Highland Senior Living — was included, Thursday.
The county’s vaccination numbers have also improved, according to MDH. A total of 159 Morrison County residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, while 114 became fully vaccinated. That puts those totals at 15,474 and 14,333, respectively. The 46.8% vaccination rate among eligible residents is 81st among Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Statewide, vaccinations have proved effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19. Though the numbers lag behind, as of Oct. 24, there were 3.281 million Minnesota residents fully vaccinated. Of those, only 94,671 (2.88%) reported a breakthrough case. Those resulted in 3,922 (1.2%) hospitalizations and 655 (.02%) deaths.
MDH reported Thursday that, of the 921,249 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, only 10,528 were re-infections among people who already had the virus once. That was an increase of 531 from the week before.
Overall, the daily average number of cases throughout the state did drop from 4,174, Nov. 19 – 24, to 3,769, Nov. 25 – Dec. 2. Deaths did increase, however, to 34 being reported daily over 26 the week before. A total of 9,554 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.
Throughout the United States, the CDC reported there had been 48.497 million cases and 780,131 deaths, as of Wednesday. That is an increase of 580,620 and 6,352, respectively, across the nation during the past week.
