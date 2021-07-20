Stolen trailer

This trailer was stolen from a residence on Aspen Lane in Scandia Valley Township. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the trailer.

 Courtesy of Morrison County Sheriff's Office

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a couple of crimes that occurred over the weekend.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Monday, it is working to locate a 1997 Dutchman trailer. It is described as “white in color, plate #RU04919.”

The trailer was taken prior to July 17 from a residence off of Aspen Lane, near 330th Street, in Scandia Valley Township. The trailer has a sliding glass door on the side and the word “THOR” displayed on the back.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office also reported that, July 16, it received a report of several storage units broken into at KO Storage of Pierz, located just west of Highway 25 off of Highway 27 in Genola.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there were approximately 10 units broken into; nine of them had the locks cut off.

“It appeared the locks were cut off using a power tool, possibly an electric grinder,” read the statement. “It is unknown at this time when the thefts occurred or what is missing.”

Anyone with information regarding either of these thefts is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.

