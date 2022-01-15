Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen informed the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that he was going to begin a search for a new sergeant investigator position within the department.
Larsen said the new position was included in his 2022 budget, and adding it has been a topic of discussion with the Board for a couple of years now. He planned to post the position internally later in the week, because he felt there were qualified candidates within the Sheriff’s Office.
“Because of this Board, you guys in front of me, we’re finally able to have a supervisor on duty, in uniform and available to the public that we serve 365 days a year,” Larsen said. “To me that’s a huge accomplishment, and I want to commend all of you for it.”
He added that the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1858, and he is the 28th person to serve in the position of Morrison County sheriff.
Larsen said, currently, every shift has a supervisor on duty at the Sheriff’s Office aside from one rotation on the evening shift. A deputy who is on duty during that shift or dispatch has to contact an off-duty supervisor if a critical incident takes place. He said this raises liability concerns.
“Having someone there and present at the scene and making real life decisions is going to help tremendously,” Larsen said.
By making the new position a sergeant investigator, it also prevents a need to create two new jobs. The sergeant will be a supervisor on duty and will also help with investigations. Larsen said cases that need investigation have become more complicated in recent years.
Ultimately, he said having the position classified as such will save the county money.
“I’m just going to say that I’m going to support this for you, sheriff,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “Mainly because, it’s not fair to your deputies to be out in the evening without a supervisor. Their leader is — they have to call you, I’m sure, and wake you up. I think it’s the only fair thing for them to have a supervisor. We’ve been talking about this for the last two, three years.”
He added it would also save money for the county in that it would likely mean less overtime spending for the existing supervisors within the Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked Larsen to explain a scenario to the full Board the two of them had previously discussed to illustrate the need of having a supervisor on duty at all times.
Larsen said, whenever there is a critical incident, the chain of command is in play. If there’s a supervisor on duty, they will take command over the call for the deputy who reports the incident.
He gave an example of a vehicle pursuit. If there is a supervisor on duty, they will monitor the incident and make sure the deputy is adhering to policies and state law regarding the nature of the pursuit.
“At any time the deputy can call off that pursuit, but sometimes you get that tunnel vision,” he said. “Sometimes apprehension is all you think about at that time.”
When a supervisor gets involved, they’re able to listen and monitor the pursuit as it’s happening. They can make those decisions as to whether or not the pursuit needs to stay active or if there are community members, law enforcement officers or suspects who may be in danger if it continues.
“That happens immediately, versus in the scenario that exists today because, I can get a phone call, and the pursuit might be over just because dispatch is that busy with the phone calls coming in,” Larsen said. “Or, they might call me and in the five minutes it takes to get me up to speed what’s going on, multiple things are occurring. It’s going to help in that aspect.”
Wilson said that scenario helped him better understand what deputies might be dealing with if there is not a supervisor on duty.
“I wasn’t really for this for a while, but then you explained to me about being on call when, let’s say somebody’s chasing another car, where a supervisor gets involved in trying to make sure that everybody’s doing the right thing while they’re out there; when you’re in the heat of battle, you might say,” Wilson said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was also in favor of adding the new position. He said, with the county recently spending almost $1 million over the course of 10 years on the new body camera project, he said this was just another piece of the puzzle.
“We can have all the stuff in the world that’s available to law enforcement, to public safety, all the way around — and I mean this with all respect to everyone — if you don’t have somebody that’s actually going to be able to take the bull by the horns, whatever language you want to use, there’s too much space for a breakdown,” Jelinski said.
He said the Sheriff’s Office, the County Board or the citizens of Morrison County don’t need breakdowns during critical incidents. Ensuring there is a supervisor on duty during all shifts will help prevent that from happening.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if, procedurally, Larsen had to bring the issue before the Board at a regular meeting for approval. County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said that was not necessary unless it was requested by the Board because it was already approved as part of the 2022 budget.
Larsen clarified that his purpose in bringing it before the Board at the planning session was to keep it updated on the status of the issue.
“It was approved as part of the budget,” he said. “I just wanted to be, again, transparent with the Board and let you know that was our intent moving forward.”
Board Chair Greg Blaine commended Larsen for opening the position internally first. He said that told him a lot about the department, in that deputies were getting strong development and training and that Larsen was confident what they’d learned could help them advance in their careers.
“I think it’s extremely important that we show to our employees that they have opportunities to change their position or advance their position within our organization,” Blaine said. “Thank you for looking to those people under your guidance in giving that first opportunity to them.”
