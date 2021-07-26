The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and assault that occurred at a home south of Little Falls overnight, Sunday into Monday.
According to a statement from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, it was notified at approximately 12:02 a.m. Monday of a burglary in progress during which the victim was assaulted. The incident took place at a residence off of Gordon Circle, about two miles south of the city of Little Falls, in Little Falls Township.
Deputies immediately responded to the area and met with the victim, who had left the residence after being assaulted. Law enforcement members were informed that the suspect was possibly still inside the residence, where they had access to firearms.
The Morrison County SWAT Team was deployed and gained entry to the residence. No one was inside when the SWAT Team searched the home. The victim was unable to give a good description of the suspect.
Later, two handguns — a Glock model 43 with a red dot sight and a Beretta 9mm — were reported stolen from the residence. The case is still under active investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Little Falls Police Department, Pierz Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
