The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced, Thursday, that it is investigating threats made against three Morrison County school districts in connection with a nationwide social media trend.
“There is no indication of a nationwide specific threat, however, we want our residents to be aware that we are currently investigating information that was brought to our attention by the Royalton School District,” read the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The information was regarding a video of a social media post that may have identified three school districts in Morrison County; Little Falls School District, Royalton School District and Pierz School District.”
The threats are likely connected to a trend on social media app TikTok that has encouraged widespread violence at school buildings — including shootings and bombings — on Dec. 17. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to identify or verify posts or parties who may be responsible for the threats directed at local schools.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the school districts and local law enforcement agencies which are directly impacted.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Little Falls Community School District Superintendent Stephen Jones sent a letter to families with students in the district. As part of the announcement, Jones said school is canceled, Dec. 17, and all home events and activities are canceled both Thursday and Friday.
“All district buildings will be closed, as well, while the investigation into the origin and validity of the threats continues,” Jones wrote. “Little Falls Community Schools takes the safety and security of our students, staff and families seriously — and it is prompting this action. I hope you can understand and support our actions.”
classes at Pierz schools are also canceled, Friday, and all after school activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday are postponed.
“The Sheriff’s Office along with the Little Falls, Pierz and Royalton Police Departments, and local schools take this matter very seriously,” read the statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone aware of potential threats toward local schools is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. Any information regarding criminal activity should be reported to local law enforcement, and anyone witnessing a crime in progress should call 911.
The Sheriff’s Office statement also noted that the situation serves as a reminder to parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activity and social media conversations.
“Make sure that discussions include positive and respectful social media use, making sure that social media postings do not violate their school’s code of conduct and/or lead to potential criminal charges,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Students need to be reminded that everything that is posted on social media can be shared. They need to think about every message they convey prior to sending it out viral.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.