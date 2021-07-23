Morrison County saw an uptick in newly reported cases of COVID-19, last week.
There were 12 new cases added to the county’s pandemic total of 4,273 during the week of July 16 - 22. That brought the active case count to 14 — twice what it had been on July 8 and July 15. It also marks the first time since June 10 the active case rate and number of new cases reported in a single week were more than 10.
The increase has not resulted in serious illness, thus far. For the third week in a row, Morrison County did not report a hospitalization or a death. Those numbers continue to sit at 262 and 62, respectively, as of Thursday.
Of the 14 active cases in Morrison County, nine of them were in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. Three Royalton residents were infected while one person from both Pierz and Upsala had an active case.
These increases are not as dramatic as what is being seen on a state and national level, as public health officials work to get the Delta variant of the virus in check.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,738 new cases between July 16 - 22 — which is up from 1,120 new cases the previous week and more than 1,000 more than what was reported during the first week of July. That brings the state to 609,016 infections since the first was recorded in the state on March 6, 2020.
In all, 7,648 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, according to MDH. That is 16 more than what was reported on July 15, keeping that number on par with what was seen during the July 9 - 15 reporting period.
Nationally, there were 271,962 cases of COVID-19 reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) between July 15 - 21. That is way up from the 176,180 cases reported the week of July 8 - 14.
The death rate in the U.S., however, went down during the past week. A total of 1,738 Americans died during the July 15 - 21 reporting period, bringing that total to 7,648 since the start of the pandemic.
Where Morrison County lags behind both the state and national numbers is in the number of residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of July 20, about 12,606 county residents had taken at least one shot of the vaccination — about 47% of the county’s population age 16 and up. Comparatively, 3.119 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose, along with 68.4 million Americans. That puts those adult populations at 68% and 68.4%, respectively.
Only three counties of the 87 in Minnesota — Todd, Clearwater and Pine — have had a smaller percentage of residents age 16 and up get at least one dose of the vaccination. Three others — Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Wadena — were also sitting at 47%, as of Thursday.
