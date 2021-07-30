The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Morrison County doubled for the second consecutive week, July 23 - 29.
As of Thursday, there were 28 active cases in Morrison County. That is 14 more than on July 22. The number of weekly reported cases also grew from 18 last week compared to 12 between July 16 - 22.
There was also one person hospitalized last week after three straight weeks of no cases requiring hospitalization. No deaths were reported for the fourth straight week, leaving Morrison County with 263 total hospitalizations and 62 deaths, as of Thursday.
“The vast majority are unvaccinated who are getting COVID,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold. “There are a few breakthrough cases. Everybody in the hospital has not been vaccinated at this point.”
In response, Morrison County Public Health will host a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. - noon Thursday, Aug. 5, in the County Board room at the Morrison County Government Center. It will be the 36th vaccine clinic hosted by the county, and the Moderna vaccine will be administered to any interested residents age 18 and up.
Anyone interested can call Morrison County Public Health to register at (320) 632-6664. The second dose will be scheduled for Sept. 2.
“We have some vaccine that is still within our possession and is set to expire in October, so we thought we would do one more push to try and use up this vaccine,” Vold said. “It’s hard to transfer it to anybody else because we all have vaccine.”
As of Tuesday, a total of 12,749 Morrison County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). That accounts for 48% of the population age 16 and up. Only five of the 87 counties within the state have a lower percentage of adults who are vaccinated.
Morrison County’s community spread is still labeled as “moderate” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The organization published new recommendations Tuesday, that residents of any county with transmission rates labeled as “substantial” or “high” wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“As we know, there’s some vaccine hesitancy,” Vold said. “Hopefully, with Delta variant and some of the information out there, it might encourage some people.”
Though Vold did not have an exact number of breakthrough cases — those found in people who have been vaccinated — he said there have only been a few. Most of the people in Morrison County who have been infected in recent weeks are not vaccinated.
According to KARE 11’s Jana Shortal, who got her numbers from MDH, there have been a total of 3,886 breakthrough cases statewide. That is out of 3.019 million fully vaccinated residents, as of Tuesday. Of those, 417 have resulted in hospitalizations and 53 in deaths.
A total of 2,074 Minnesotans who received the Pfizer vaccine, out of 1.627 million, have contracted a breakthrough case. Those numbers are 976 out of 1.126 million for Moderna and 813 of 266,475 for Johnson and Johnson, according to Shortal.
That means a majority of the 2,985 new cases reported in Minnesota between July 23 - 29 — up from 1,738 the week before — are in people who are not vaccinated. The state has reported 612,001 total cases since the start of the pandemic, 7,663 of which have resulted in a death. The latter number has remained steady despite the surge in cases, with 15 added last week compared to 16 between July 16 - 22.
Nationwide, the number of newly reported cases jumped from 271,962 between July 15 - 21 to 600,953 last week, according to the CDC. A total of 609,441 Americans have died from COVID-19, 2,152 more than what was reported on July 21.
Also included in the CDC recommendations released Tuesday, was a statement regarding public schools. The CDC stated that it urged “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
MDH released a statement Wednesday urging schools to follow CDC recommendations on indoor masking. To that, Minnesota House GOP Education leads Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, and Rep. Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, released a joint statement in response to MDH’s recommendation.
“These are decisions that should be made at the local level with the involvement of students and parents, and with no undue influence or pressure from the Minnesota Department of Education to implement these recommendations,” the statement read. “Our parents, teachers and local school districts have the experience and expertise necessary to make the decision that’s right for their schools, and we need to trust them to do so.”
Locally, Vold said Public Health staff is scheduling phone calls with school administrators to have a conversation about potential recommendations or guidelines when school starts back up in the fall.
“They’re all thinking about it,” Vold said. “They know that there will be stressors on educators, kids, teachers. (We’re) just making sure that we’re all here to support each other as kids go back to school this fall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.