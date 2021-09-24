The Morrison County Board of Commissioners took some time to celebrate 4-H, Tuesday.
Seven 4-H Club members from throughout Morrison County, along with a pair of adult volunteers and 4-H Youth Development and University of Minnesota Extension Educator Becky Moe, visited the Board. It proclaimed Oct. 3 - 9 as National 4-H Week in Morrison County.
“National 4-H Week showcases the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Morrison County, who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them,” said the official proclamation, which was read aloud by Lauren Hanfler of the Livestock Legends 4-H Club.
The proclamation also encouraged all citizens to recognize 4-H “for the significant impact they have made, and continue to make, by empowering youth with the skills they need for a lifetime, “ Hanfler said.
Moe told the Board that Morrison County has been gracious in celebrating National 4-H Week with the local organization for many years.
She said it is a wonderful organization for youth. In Morrison County, she said there are around 200 members of 4-H and about 75 adult volunteers.
“It provides them opportunities to learn leadership and speaking skills and just, really, kind of grow into young adults,” Moe said. “I’m very proud of these kids. Many of them are very active on a county level. ... The Morrison County 4-H program is very well supported in the trenches by all the troops. We are very gracious of your support of 4-H, as well.”
The commissioners also thanked the members of 4-H for including them in the celebration. This year, they provided a breakfast of doughnuts and muffins at the meeting, and gave a 4-H T-shirt to each of the commissioners.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski commended Hanfler on her reading of the proclamation.
“Young lady, that was probably one of the best readings of a proclamation that I’ve heard in a long time,” he said.
It’s an event Commissioner Greg Blaine said he looks forward to every year, and thanked the volunteers who give of their time toward the development of youth in Morrison County.
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he was involved in 4-H when he was younger, and has continued to follow the goings on of the program throughout his life. He told the members he was appreciative of all they do for the community, and advised them to enjoy their time in the club.
“You guys are just something to look forward to, and as you go, it will be something you look back on the rest of your lives. Trust me,” Winscher said.
“You guys are all winners,” Blaine said.
