2023 Transportation project map

A map provided by Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen shows the what roads, culverts and bridges are due for construction a part of the 2023 Transportation Improvement Plan.

 Graphic provided by Morrison County Public Works

Morrison County has included 11 road projects, which cover 68.8 miles of roadway, in its 2023 Transportation Improvement Program.

Tuesday, Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen reviewed the tentative plans with the Board of Commissioners, which voted unanimously to approve the program.

Load comments