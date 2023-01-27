Morrison County has included 11 road projects, which cover 68.8 miles of roadway, in its 2023 Transportation Improvement Program.
Tuesday, Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen reviewed the tentative plans with the Board of Commissioners, which voted unanimously to approve the program.
“We have some projects that involve federal funding that it was to the benefit of the county to get moving early; and then a joint project with the city of Royalton to get moving early,” Hennen said.
The largest of those is a 43.8-mile multi-component edge line project, which is scheduled to happen in various locations throughout the county. As part of the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), the striping project received federal funding.
Hennen said the striping will be created by using a “higher performance paint” that the county typically does not use because of the cost.
That is one of two HSIP projects the county plans to complete this year, and one of three utilizing federal funding. The other HSIP involves signage. Again, throughout the county, chevron signs that signal curves will be replaced.
Hennen said the county completed a similar project during the late 2000s or early 2010s. Signs typically have a life of about 13 - 15 years before they start to lose their reflectivity.
“It was a fantastic opportunity to receive some outside funding and replace some of those signs from a different fund source outside of local dollars,” Hennen said.
Another major venture the county plans to complete in 2023 is a reclamation project on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1 from Randall to CSAH 5 (also known as Bear Road) on the south side of Lake Alexander.
The project covers 7.8 miles and includes new pavement and edging.
On CSAH 6, near Sobieski, a bridge over the Swan River is scheduled for replacement, again, with the help of federal funding.
The largest state aid project the county will undertake this year will be on CSAH 47, north of Pierz, from Highway 25 to Highway 27. At 9.3 miles, proposed the bituminous overlay is the longest individual stretch of roadway included in the program.
“Originally, we were anticipating that to be longer, but reviewing bid prices, we had to shrink that down a little bit,” Hennen said. “So, in 2024, you’ll be seeing some additional 47 work.”
County Road projects, which utilize available levy dollars and funds collected via the local option sales tax, are all tentative at this point. Hennen said the project near Sobieski was going out for bid, Wednesday. The results of that letting will help dictate which of those projects is completed, if not all of them.
“We’ve had two lettings so far, already, and they’ve come in very favorable,” he said. “I’m anticipating being able to deliver all of this project, pending right of way on the (County Road) 253.”
The aforementioned joint effort with the city of Royalton is included among the county projects. That is on County Road 234, and Hennen said it has been put off for “numerous years,” but they were able to get it on the docket for 2023.
The city of Royalton will be completing utility improvements to the water and sewer lines, while Morrison County will reconstruct the road and curb, along with doing some ADA improvements on sidewalks for pedestrian access near the high school.
Other roads slated for work this year are County Road 237, near Buckman, two stretches of Highway 253, west of Pierz, County Road 254, west of Genola, and County Road 255, between Little Falls and Pierz.
A total of three projects are deemed as “reclamations.” Commissioner Randy Winscher asked Hennen to describe what that means.
“A reclaim is a large machine that comes in and it grinds up your bituminous pavement and mixes it with your base underneath,” he said. “Essentially we’re re-utilizing the material that’s existing on the road instead of a mill, which would mill some off and then take it somewhere else.”
He said reclamations are unique in that they remove all of the pavement and provide a thicker section of base, creating a stronger structure for the roadway. Though he described it as a “phenomenal practice,” it can only be used in certain areas due to geometric guidelines, such as slope and shoulder width.
Regarding the CSAH 47 project, Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski asked if a larger section of the road will be completed in the future.
Hennen said the initial plan was to complete the project all the way from Highway 371 to 27.
“That’s a heck of a stretch of road and it’s very costly to do,” he said. “We had a couple of different things that dictated our outcome of why we chose this segment.”
For example, he said a box culvert was supposed to be installed on County Road 47 in 2022. Due to material delays, that never happened. In the section that will not be completed in 2023, that culvert will be put in this year.
Another constraint to completing the entire stretch this year was the cost of fuel prices due to inflation. That impacts everything from fuel for equipment to the raw oil used to create the product.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked Hennen how his department determines which projects take priority in the event there is not enough funding or there are delays caused by weather.
He said the projects that receive federal funding take precedence.
“When we receive federal funds, obviously we’re bringing in outside funds to perform that project and then there’s a county match,” Hennen said. “If you look at it as, not necessarily importance, but from a fiscally sound manner, it would be foolish for us to not perform one of those federal projects when we’ve been selected for these monies. Then we’d be essentially giving those funds back.”
The state aid projects, such the bridge on CSAH 6 and CSAH 47, are next in line. They’re funded with money from the gas tax and the state’s highway transportation fund. Each county receives an allocation for these projects annually.
The rest of the program consists of county projects, those funded by local dollars.
“That’s where those projects, though very needed, come to the decision of whether or not we’re able to deliver it with the funding we have,” Hennen said.
The earlier lettings will give Hennen an idea on what bid prices he can anticipate to see throughout the year. That will help determine how many of those projects can be delivered.
“Did you say the bids are let already?” asked Commissioner Bobby Kasper.
Two projects, CSAH 1 and the joint venture with Royalton, have gone out for bid. The Board voted, 5 - 0, to approve a bid of $1.74 million to C & L Excavating for the Royalton project, later in the meeting.
Hennen was pleased with the five bids he received for the project, which ranged from $1.74 million to just over $1.9 million. It was estimated at $1.75 million.
“A nice little project,” Hennen said. “We had some actual fantastic bids. A lot of contractors were interested. Part of that was due to the nature of our early letting. There hasn’t been a lot of bid lettings yet, so that was good for us.”
