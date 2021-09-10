A deal to close the Lincoln railroad crossing is almost complete.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board took a big step to that end when it unanimously approved a request from Public Works Director Steve Backowski to enter negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to close the crossing. Both entities have expressed interest in closure for nearly a decade.
“It will be good to have this resolved,” Backowski said.
As part of preliminary discussions, the county would receive $450,000 — $350,000 from BNSF and $100,000 from MnDOT — in exchange for closure of the crossing on Holt Road. If that amount is ultimately approved, the county would make a payment of $300,000 to Scandia Valley Township. It would also revoke a portion of County Highway 200 west of the crossing to Scandia Valley Township.
There are no stipulations on how Scandia Valley Township spends the $300,000 it receives from the county, though it is being gifted for the purpose of installing a well on the west side of Highway 10 for use by the Scandia Valley Fire Department. The original proposal from BNSF to close down the crossing in 2012 was eventually turned down by the County Board due to opposition from the Fire Department, as it uses the crossing to access a dry well on Fish Trap Lake to service residents on the other side of the highway.
“The well’s going to happen, because we need it for public safety,” said Terry Sandstrom, Scandia Valley Township Board chairman. “If that crossing closes, it just makes sense.”
Negotiations in 2016 between the Township Board, Morrison County and BNSF that would have resulted in the railway paying for relocation of the well stalled. At that time, it was determined the cost of a new well would be $258,000. Along with boring the well, that amount would cover the purchase of land, a warming shack and equipment necessary to use a 12-inch well.
The County Board opted to allocate $300,000 to allow for an estimated 2.5% annual increase in costs since those initial discussions.
At a public hearing on the closure held Aug. 26 in Scandia Valley, a crowd of more than 50 people was heavily in favor of closing the crossing. However, some members of the Township Board expressed apprehension toward the $258,000 payment the County Board was originally proposing as part of the deal.
“My question at the hearing was just to factor in that was five years ago, six years ago,” Sandstrom said, Tuesday. “Now, the price has gone up 2.5% per year, 3%; where are we at today? That $258,000 might have gone to $275,000, $285,000, up into that range. You have the right idea. If you give us the $260,000, everyone up there is going to say, ‘OK we get the $260,000. You guys ended up with another $170,000 as a county, what are you going to do with that?’ If we come up short, it would be nice to have that.”
District 1 Commissioner Mike LeMieur, who represents Scandia Valley Township on the County Board, also questioned what the county’s options were regarding turning its portion of County Road 200 back to the township. Some concern about the long-term cost of the township taking ownership and whether or not that should be tied to the agreement was voiced at the public hearing.
Backowski said there were no requirements for the county to revoke its portion of the road — which is about one mile in length. He said, after the rail crossing is closed, however, it would be more functional for the township to take responsibility for the road.
“This was more of a package deal,” Backowski said. “If we’re going to close the crossing, we’re going to provide funding, this fits their system better than ours. We’d do it all at the same time.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher clarified that the township would then receive gas tax funding from the state for that portion of the roadway. He asked Backowski how much such a short section would yield in terms of money coming into Scandia Valley.
Backowski explained that how much funding each entity receives is based on a calculation of the total mileage of roads for which it is responsible. That accounts for 50% of the gas tax funding, while population determines the other half. He estimated the township would receive about an extra $500 annually for its new portion of County Road 200. Currently, the county doesn’t receive anything for it.
Morrison County would still be responsible for maintenance on the road for two years after revocation. Backowski said the road was resurfaced “a few years back.” The shoulder and drainage culverts were also upgraded at the same time.
In entering negotiations with BNSF and MnDOT, Backowski said he did not believe the county would be able to get any more than the $450,000 that has already been agreed upon.
“I firmly believe there is not any more resources available for this,” he said. “I’ve tried very hard. One of the reasons why it’s taken this long is, I was trying to obtain more than they’re offering for this closure at this point in time, but I don’t believe there’s any more resources that we’ll get toward this from either BNSF or MnDOT.”
County Board Chair Mike Wilson asked Backowski if a motion on the issue had to stipulate that the money gifted to Scandia Valley Township would be used for the new well. Though he said he hoped that is how it would be used, he felt it would be best if that decision was left to the people of the township.
He said he did not want to tie the township’s hands if it decided it wanted to spend that funding elsewhere.
“The only heartburn I’m getting from this is, we kind of sold this on the premise of putting this well in,” LeMieur said. “Now we’re not going to be having that motion as putting that well in.”
He said he liked the idea of allowing the township to use the money however it saw fit, but he didn’t know how well it would be received by the Fire Department if the closure didn’t include a new well.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said he agreed, though he didn’t know how much ground the County Board had to stand on in terms of directing that money to a particular project.
“I don’t think we should direct,” Winscher said. “If it comes in at $350,000, they can raise the levy if they want to put that up in their own township to pay for that additional money if they want. That, I believe, is up to the township and the community to make that decision, not us.”
“What if we had a figure of like $300,000?” Wilson said. “We can do whatever we want to do, I guess. We’re just taking away from the county. But, if we had a figure like that we give to the township for the closing of that road, we’re done with this. They do whatever they do.”
Final agreements between Morrison County and both BNSF and MnDOT will still have to come before the Board for approval.
Board of Commissioners briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard an update on the Great River Regional Library’s 2022 budget. Morrison County’s contribution will be $11,403 less than it was in 2021;
• Approved a contract with Nexus, not to exceed $160,000, to provide training and support for work with Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services in Region 5. The cost is covered by Sourcewell community impact funds;
• Authorized a resolution to prioritize deficient bridges in the county for replacement; and
• Approved a request to publish the county’s annual financial statement.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.