The Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) is hoping to get help from the county in preserving the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum.
Camille Warzecha, interim executive director at MCHS — which owns the museum — spoke to the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, in an effort to gain support for a partnership between the organization and the county. Joining her were Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Manager Shannon Wettstein, MCHS Board Member Ron Jones and Mark Anderson, area hydrologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The MCHS is in danger of losing the Weyerhaeuser Museum to severe erosion on the Mississippi River bank near which it is located. The estimated cost to repair the riverbank is $596,000.
The project isn’t eligible for certain grant funding through the Army Corps. of Engineers due to the fact it is a private, nonprofit organization which is not on the national register. Warzecha also recently learned from Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, that the project wasn’t likely to be included in the 2022 bonding bill.
The fact the Weyerhaeuser Museum is privately owned by the MCHS Board of Directors adds another layer of difficulty to funding solutions, as well as whether or not the county is willing to partner on the project.
“It’s a stretch for me to say every time we’re going to have a rain event or an erosion event on the Mississippi River, that somehow the government and/or even private individuals are responsible to address erosion of the bank on the Mississippi River across the state, or even across the country,” said County Board Chair Greg Blaine. “The river takes the land and has for centuries, and it has given it back in places.”
What made this particular issue unique is that MCHS is in danger of losing its building. She said the Board doesn’t want to consider a move at this point due to the investments it has already put into the building, including a recent $140,000 loan for an HVAC system.
“The thought of selling that building and moving somewhere else, and actually moving all of it, would be very costly,” Warzecha said “It’s a beautiful spot. We’d love to stay there.”
She presented the County Board with two bids for engineering design on the project. One of them cost about $34,000, but it did not include sufficient information to make MCHS eligible for future Clean Water and Legacy Grant funding for construction itself. The other would have enough information, but the price tag was $77,000.
“Typically, they look at if the project is shovel ready,” Wettstein said, referring to the grant process. “This one, without engineering, is not shovel-ready. My suggestion to Camille was to look at getting money for the engineering portion of it first so that we can demonstrate that we are shovel-ready in the event that we were able to get additional funding for the actual project cost.”
She said engineers from the SWCD are not able to provide the design portion of the project because they are not insured for liability on such projects. Typically, she said engineering costs for design are anywhere between 10% and 20% of the total project cost.
The initial ask from MCHS to the county was to potentially use American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) funding to pay for the engineering design. MCHS would then need to find a matching partner on the project, which would also be required to receive grant funding. That could run anywhere from 10% - 50% of the construction cost. One the SWCD has looked at requires a 25% match.
Ultimately, MCHS would need to have the engineering design done before it could even begin to apply for grant funding toward construction.
“The engineering fee will draw a picture of what needs to be done with the facility,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur.
Later, he added he would “have no problem” with giving MCHS the funding to get the engineering design drawn up so it is able to move forward on getting bids.
Wettstein said, to put into perspective the environmental impact the erosion is having on the river, it is dumping the equivalent of several dump truck loads of dirt into the Mississippi.
The problems first became evident late in 2015 or early in 2016, but a major rain event in June 2020 exacerbated the issue. Wettstein said there were three properties on the Mississippi that were heavily impacted by that storm. The other two — a private landowner and the state-owned land at Lindbergh State Park — had already been addressed.
“This is the only other site that had really devastating effects on it from that event that has not been addressed,” she said.
Commissioner Randy Winscher said, though he is in favor of fixing the bank, there are a lot of unanswered questions at this point. Mainly, he was concerned that there is no guarantee MCHS will receive grant funding to pay the remaining estimated $500,000-plus cost of the project.
Wettstein said, what Warzecha was proposing was that if MCHS was able to get support from the county on the project up to 30%, for example, that would aid in ensuring it received that funding. That would cover the engineering design as well as a match toward actual construction costs.
“Basically, Camille could get all of these engineering firms to give a total project estimate so that you are comparing apples to apples,” Wettstein said. “Then the county could support a percentage of that. Not the full, because if they get that cash from you guys, it would help cover the initial design and the down payment — so, the match — that they’ll need for the grant applications that would cover the rest of the cost.”
She projected 30% would be in the neighborhood of $200,000. She added that she was involved in a similar project when she worked in Todd County, and they were ultimately able to secure grant funding to pay for the project.
Wettstein added that the only thing holding the project down was a lack of matching funds.
“I think the COVID money that was recently given to counties, my understanding, it’s for infrastructure,” she said. “This project seems very fitting for that money.”
She added, however, that she and her team at SWCD would continue to work with Warzecha to explore other funding opportunities.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said the part that was giving him “a little heartache” was the fact that it’s a private property. He said there are a lot of moving parts and “what-ifs” associated, as well.
He also asked Warzecha if she had approached the Little Falls City Council to ask for help with funding the project. The Weyerhaeuser Museum is within city limits.
“I beg the question, is this really a Morrison County issue?” Jelinski asked. “I get the water; it is a Morrison County issue. But, is there a big chunk of this that’s a city of Little Falls issue? I’m just throwing that out there, because there’s a lot of moving parts here.”
Warzecha said she would also explore talking to the city. The reason she came to the county first, she said, was because it is the Morrison County Historical Society. She said the organization is ultimately considered with the county.
Blaine brought Warzecha back to a word she’d mentioned earlier in the discussion: “sustainable.” Before he is able to support a partnership and putting money toward the project, he said he needs a better understanding of MCHS’s fiscal resources and the sustainability of the organization and its ownership of the building moving forward.
“Do you have a strategic plan at the Historical Society?” he asked. “Where does your revenue come from? What kind of revenue is your organization willing to put forward in this process? Or, is there any fiscal resources available for that? Really, what are we looking at when we’re asked to be a partner in this going forward? Where is the fiscal plan from the Historical Society that shows they will be sustainable into the future from a fiscal aspect?”
Wettstein clarified that SWCD offers, in most cases, services to private landowners. She said it provides technical assistance — including help with applying for grants — free of charge for anyone in the county. She said the reason for helping get money for private lands is because of the high cost for projects like the one MCHS is facing.
She reiterated that she can’t move forward in that granting process unless there is an engineering design completed for the project.
“This one fell into the engineering category, which means I can’t just apply for grant funding or give away taxpayer dollars to a project unless there is that sign-off,” Wettstein said. “It becomes much, much more expensive when you get an engineer design.”
Ultimately, Blaine asked Warzecha to collect more information for the County Board about the historical society’s fiscal sustainability and what it can bring forth for this project.
“The fact of the matter is, myself and my colleagues on the Board here, also have to be accountable to the other 33,000-plus people in Morrison County on fiscal decisions that we make,” Blaine said. “I think it is only right that before we go too far down this discussion, we at least have some background information on fiscal positioning going forward.”
