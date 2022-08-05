Morrison County has started the process of working on a new strategic planning initiative.
Tuesday, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, who is spearheading the project, filled in the Board of Commissioners on what has happened, so far. He said it is something he has been talking about with the Board and county employees for quite some time, and he held his first discussion with a group of department heads, July 22.
He said the project started with the acronym “SOAR,” which represents identifying “strengths, opportunities, aspirations and results.” This has changed from the former acronym with which many who have gone through the strategic planning process might be familiar, “SWAT.”
In SWAT, LeBlanc said the “W” stood for “weaknesses” and the “T” represented “threats.” This new way of looking at it was presented to him by a member of the Minnesota Association of County Administrators (MACA).
“His belief and the belief of those who had come up with this think that you can spend a tremendous amount of time focusing on your weaknesses and not complimenting the strengths of an organization,” LeBlanc said. “This is where we kind of started our conversations.”
He said, in previous conversations with Board Chair Greg Blaine, one of the goals they had identified was to have some tangible goals within the process. These would be marks for which they would be aiming and could then lay over a timeline to see how they were progressing.
LeBlanc said the process will consist of him continuing to meet with a “core group” of department heads and other staff members, such as the CFO and HR manager — within which there will also be breakout sessions. They will review how the roll-out is going and, prior to actual execution of the plan, the Board will have a chance to look at and provide input on what has been identified.
In a document he presented to the Board, the left-hand column shows lines of effort, of which the group identified six. They are: people, real property, infrastructure, future resident support, community collaboration and policies.
“Each of those lines of effort then has a champion, or a department that will lead that effort as they continue to tease out or add some other quantifiers to, what does that mean if you’re going to target those areas,” LeBlanc said.
The next column identifies tasks and sub-tasks, which is where the breakout sessions will focus. Finally, the right-hand column will allow them to meter their progress on both the lines of effort and the tasks.
“We will monitor that as it lays over time and how we kind of get after our to-do list, if you will,” LeBlanc said. “Some of them are very tangible, like ‘establish a professional development program.’ Some are a little less — they’re more subjective than objective. Like, ‘maintaining the right staff.’”
The sub-committees will be able to lay out measures of effectiveness within each area. Those can be achieved through means such as surveys.
LeBlanc said this first pass-through on the project identified some “heavy lifts,” such as the future of the jail, down to items like organizing, cataloging and standardizing county policies.
“It’s pretty neat for me to be a part of this,” he said. “There’s a lot of energy and excitement across the staff to work on these projects and the strategic plan.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he liked what LeBlanc had in place.
“I think we should always be planning out for the future,” he said. “As our responsibility, when we have projects that we know are going to come up, it’s nice when we can try to save money to help do some of these projects before it’s time to do them; so we don’t have to put a big tax burden on the public to accomplish some of this stuff.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was glad one of the lines of effort was “people.” He stressed the importance of sub-tasks like “maintaining the right staff,” as doing the county’s work would not be possible if that were not the case.
He noted “professional development” is a key factor in reaching that goal of maintaining the right staff. Jelinski further said it is “imperative that we follow through with stuff like this.”
“This is all great here for the people but, I look at, you know, the County Board also has the capability of maybe making changes or what the staff wants us to do,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “I think we should also say, ‘OK, let’s see.’ You know, we did the consent agenda. There’s just little things that I think, as a County Board, that maybe we should be kind of looked at from the outside looking in.”
Blaine said he felt it was “extremely important” for the county to have a strategic plan in place.
He asked LeBlanc, however, why the project was identified as a five - 10 year plan rather than a shorter, three - five year plan, which is more typical of the strategic planning process.
LeBlanc said a more realistic way to look at it would be a two - 10 year plan. Some items, he said they would be able to start working on almost right away. Others, such as the conversation around what happens with the future of the jail, would take a more long-term line of thinking.
“You’ve identified certain leaders within the organization as department heads to take the lead in that line of effort,” Blaine said. “What can you tell us about keeping full engagement by, let’s say, the rest of the department heads within the organization and/or the supervisors and/or the entire staff, being able to take input from all of those in the county?”
LeBlanc said that spoke directly to the sub-committee breakout sessions. As those meetings take place, he said he would expect representation from employees and other groups with a vested interest in that particular topic. For items such as “community collaboration,” he said it would likely even include bringing in community partners to aid in the process.
“In my mind, we don’t want this to be just a document or an article that sits on a shelf,” Blaine said. “This is a working plan that keeps us on track for what we’re trying to achieve. I think you and I both agreed on that going forward.”
LeBlanc said the reason the framework was set up the way that it was allows for checking in at certain intervals of time. He said he envisioned the plan, as a whole, would come before the Board for discussion on a quarterly basis, once it’s put into action.
He said they also should be able to take most of the items and put them on a timeline to keep tabs on whether or not they are on track. If they are not on track, the next job would be to identify why, and hold themselves accountable to meet the goals they set out to accomplish.
“This is a huge undertaking for our new administrator, but it really helps put the organization into focus,” Blaine said. “Especially on the future and how we’re going to serve the residents of Morrison County.”
