Even as case counts continued to plummet, Morrison County reached a sobering milestone in regard to COVID-19 during the past week.
After going two weeks without a death, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported two local residents had died from COVID-19 between Feb. 25 - March 3. That pushed the county into triple figures in its total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, to 101. Of those deaths, 39 have been counted since Oct. 10, associated with the most recent surge.
That came as Morrison County’s 14-day case rate continued to plummet. After being at nearly 600 active cases Jan. 31, that number was just 64, March 3, according to Morrison County Public Health. The county added only 32 new cases during the past week — 39 fewer than between Feb. 18 - 24.
Of those, residents with Little Falls ZIP codes accounted for the most infections with 32. Pierz also still had 14 active cases, as of Thursday. No other town in the county had more than four.
In all, a total of 8,983 Morrison County residents have had COVID-19 since the first case was reported locally in April 2020.
For the second consecutive week, Morrison County Public Health reported two hospitalizations. That puts the county at 444 since the start of the pandemic, but represents a dramatic slowdown from the rate of nine - 15 hospitalizations in early February.
MDH corrected its vaccine data from a week earlier to show Morrison County is at a 49.8% rate among all residents. That equals about 16,480 residents with at least one shot, 15,532 of whom are considered fully vaccinated.
The state of Minnesota has a vax rate of 85% while the United States as a whole was at 81.2%, as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC).
As the rate of cases drops in Morrison County, it is line with what MDH has seen throughout the state. For the first time since the start of the fall surge, Minnesota dropped below an average daily case rate of 1,000. In all, 5,422 new cases were reported statewide between Feb. 25 - March 3; about 775 per day.
The death rate also dropped slightly, from about 19 per day between Feb. 18 - 24 to 15 this past week. A total of 106 Minnesotans died from COVID-19 during the past week.
Of the 1.417 million cases Minnesota has counted since the start of the pandemic, 61,411 (4.3%) have been re-infections among those who had already gotten COVID once.
As of Jan. 23, 3.571 million people statewide were considered fully vaccinated. Of them, there were 367,186 breakthrough cases, meaning 10.28% of people who were vaccinated still go COVID. Of them, only 9,836 (.28%) required hospitalization and 1,777 (.05%) died.
Nationwide, deaths were actually up a little during the week of Feb. 24 - March 2, according to the CDC. After 13,095 were recorded during the previous week, there were 13,950 during the past week — about 1,993 people per day.
A total of 950,112 Americans have died from COVID-19. The CDC has reported 78.900 million cases since the pandemic began.
