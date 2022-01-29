Morrison County residents will have a chance to show their support for their preferred political candidates and issues, Tuesday.
Caucuses are scheduled locally for both Democrats and Republicans, as the first Tuesday in February is caucus day throughout the state.
“Going to a caucus is a great way to show support for a candidate, raise an issue that’s important to you, influence who the party will endorse for many offices, and meet people in your community,” reads a statement on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Caucuses are held by the parties themselves. The Secretary of State describes them as “the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values (called party platforms.”
Anyone who is eligible in the next general election and lives in the precinct where their caucus will be held is able to attend. It is recommended residents attend the caucus of the political party with which they generally tend to agree.
Typically, activities at a caucus include: choosing volunteers who will organize political activities in the precinct; discuss ideas and issues for the party to support; and choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions.
All county residents who wish to attend the DFL caucus will head to the Little Falls Community Middle School Commons.
Those who wish to caucus for the Republican party have different locations, depending upon where in the county they live. Those locations include:
The Little Falls Community High School Commons for those living in the cities of Little Falls (Wards 1, 2 and 3) and Royalton, and in the townships of Belle Prairie, Bellevue, Green Prairie, Little Falls, Pike Creek and Ripley.
Meeting in the Pierz Senior Nutrition Center are residents of the cities of Buckman, Genola, Harding, Hillman, Lastrup and Pierz, as well as residents of the townships of Agram, Buckman, Buh, Granite, Hillman, Lakin, Leigh, Morrill, Mt. Morris, Pierz, Platte, Pulaski and Richardson.
Meeting at the Scandia Valley Town Hall are residents of the cities of Motley and Randall and the residents of the townships of Cushing, Darling, Motley, Parker, Rosing and Scandia Valley.
Residents who will meet in the Upsala High School cafeteria are those living in the cities of Bowlus, Elmdale, Flensburg, Sobieski, Swanville and Upsala and those residing in the townships of Culdrum, Elmdale, Swan River, Swanville and Two Rivers.
All caucuses, for both Republican and Democrats, begin at 7 p.m.
Voting by mail or in person in the 2022 primary election is open from June 24 - Aug. 8. Advance registration for the Aug. 9 primary election ends July 19.
Voting by mail and in person for the 2022 general election is open from Sept. 23 - Nov. 7. Advance registration for the general election ends Oct. 18, with the election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.