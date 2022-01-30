Delinquent taxes in Morrison County were at a 10-year low, as of Jan. 1.
Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson gave a report on delinquent taxes to the Board of Commissioners, Jan. 18. As of the first of the year, there was $1.038 million owed to the county in delinquent taxes. That accounts for 2.34% of the $44.376 million tax charge for 2021.
“What I like to see, obviously, is the percentage rate is going down,” Robinson said.
The delinquent tax amount on Jan. 1, 2021, was $1.125 million, or 2.56%. It was a continuation in a steady decline over the course of the past 10 years. On Jan. 1, 2012, $1.793 million was owed to the county in delinquent taxes, 4.87% of the $36.785 million tax base.
The one page report given to the Board, according to Robinson, is the summation of a larger, 118-page report that breaks down unpaid taxes. The full report is available at the Morrison County website, on the Auditor/Treasurer’s page.
Robinson said, as unpaid taxes are public information, banks and escrow companies often check the report to make sure they don’t have a loan outstanding with someone who has unpaid taxes.
“If they do, they’re in contact with that information,” she said.
Along with the delinquent tax amount, the county is also owed a total of $92,073.10 in penalties, $146,004.92 in interest and $7,242.99 in fees.
That equals a total amount of $1.284 million. All of those amounts are also down from previous years. On Jan. 1, 2013, for example, there was still $2.239 million owed to the county — nearly $1 million more than this year.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was surprised to see that delinquent taxes were down in the county, given the events of the last couple of years involving COVID-19 and its economic impacts.
“I just see something here that’s blatantly interesting to me,” Jelinski said. “For all the things that have happened in the last two years to the world — which also includes Morrison County — our delinquent taxes are at 2.34% Unless I’m missing something, (that’s) a 10-year low. I just think that’s amazing.”
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked Robinson how ditch assessments are factored into delinquent tax rolls, as there has been a lot of ditching in his area recently.
Robinson said if there was an assessment on the property for the ditch and it was unpaid, it would be considered delinquent. In that case, a notice would be sent out to the property owner.
“I agree with Commissioner Jelinski,” Wilson said. “It’s nice that it’s that low with all of the things that have happened in the last few years.”
Board Chair Greg Blaine said the fact the delinquent tax percentage has gone down steadily over the last decade points to the job being done by Robinson and her staff.
“I also want to recognize the department head and their department for their work on this to bring this number to basically half of what it was 10 years ago,” Blaine said. “These things don’t necessarily happen by accident, so we appreciate your staff’s work and your leadership, Chelsey.”
