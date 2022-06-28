A State of Emergency declaration was made for Morrison County, Tuesday, for the second time in just six weeks.
In a special meeting, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a request to make the emergency declaration in response to severe storms that hit the county between June 20 - 25. Morrison County Emergency Manager Victoria MacKissock and Sheriff Shawn Larsen brought the request forward.
Beginning Monday, June 20, the county experienced a series of storms that resulted in damage ranging from downed trees and powerlines to flash flooding.
The most significant impact was to Randall and the surrounding townships. In a span of only a few hours beginning late Thursday, June 23, and lasting into early, Friday, June 24, the area experienced rainfall totals ranging from 8 - 12 inches. This resulted in the Little Elk River overflowing its banks in Randall, causing a flash flooding event that severely impacted several homes and at least one business.
“Morrison County Emergency Management is conducting a preliminary damage assessment on the impact,” MacKissock said. “...The severe weather storms event significantly impacted public infrastructure in western and central Morrison County. With trees and powerlines down, building damage, washouts, box culverts and flooding.”
As of Tuesday, initial damages were still being reported. Much of what had to be assessed in relation to the flooding over the weekend had to wait until the floodwaters receded enough to get a full scope of the situation.
Board Chair Greg Blaine asked MacKissock to explain how the declaration would enable the county to become eligible for state and, possibly, federal funding to help with recovery efforts.
“This State of Emergency declaration allows Morrison County — if there’s eligible expenses for damages to public infrastructure — it allows us to seek as far as assistance from the state,” she said. “Then, depending on thresholds that we meet as far as our county, we may be eligible for assistance from beyond that; as far as, from the state level to the federal level.”
In order to be eligible for assistance from the state, preliminary damage assessments must total at least $69,720. Federal funding could become available if the needs reach $139,441. MacKissock said she believed Morrison County would meet both thresholds.
Saturday, the Randall City Council passed its own State of Emergency declaration at a special meeting. MacKissock said that allows the city to respond to the part of the emergency that occurred within its jurisdiction.
“The State of Emergency declaration basically suspends normal policy that you would have in terms of hours of operations, who you are having perform work, those sorts of things,” she said.
As Randall is also under Morrison County’s jurisdiction, the city is also covered by the declaration passed by the County Board. That, however, would also include the impacts felt in surrounding townships.
The declaration applies to only public infrastructure, meaning private property is not covered. All impacted entities, such as cities, townships, rural electric cooperatives, private nonprofits and school districts, will report their damages to the state through MacKissock.
“I’m the conduit to the state as far as representing Morrison County and our damages,” she said.
Later in the meeting, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said he would be remiss if he did not commend the efforts of everyone on the county staff in response to the flooding in Randall.
He said the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department took the lead, Friday, but most all of the county’s departments played a role in the response.
“It was just a Herculean effort,” LeBlanc said. “It was really neat to watch. I really admire the response there.”
In response to those who want to know how they can help Randall and the surrounding area, LeBlanc said he is asking for time. He said local officials will have a clearer picture of what is needed in terms of outside help once the water recedes.
Blaine also thanked LeBlanc for his presence and leadership abilities at the command post west of Randall during the recovery effort, Friday.
“You represented Morrison County with a very high degree of professionalism,” Blaine said. “For that, we can all be proud.”
