COVID-19 trends remained in contrast for Morrison County in comparison to what has been seen statewide and nationally for the third week in a row, April 15 - 21.
That difference in trajectory comes in the direction of overall cases. While Morrison County has experienced only a slight uptick in cases throughout the month of April, Minnesota and the United States have a reportedly had a much more rapidly growth
In all, Morrison County Public Health reported 17 new cases, April 15 - 21, two more than were counted the week before. That’s still a relatively low daily average, at less than three per day. In all, Morrison County residents have experienced 9,116 cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 30 active cases, as of Thursday. Two more than on April 14.
Of the active cases, almost half — 13 — are in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. Cushing and Randall residents had three cases each, while there were two among residents in Bowlus, Hillman, Pierz and Royalton.
For the third week in a row, Morrison County reported no new hospitalizations last week. There also were no new deaths for the fifth consecutive week.
The total number of hospitalizations listed on Morrison County Public Health’s online dashboard actually dropped by one, in comparison to what was listed April 14. There were 447 total since the start of the pandemic, as of April 21, when there had been 448 seven days earlier.
Morrison County Public Health Nurse Cindy Nienaber said that was likely due to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) discovering one case in which COVID-19 was not the primary diagnosis upon hospitalization.
“Hospitalizations are verified by the Minnesota Department of Health for an official diagnosis,” Nienaber said.
As of April 20, a total of 16,536 Morrison County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for 53.1% of the population age 5 and up. That also includes 15,711 people in the county who are considered to be fully vaccinated.
The total number of new cases both within the state of Minnesota and United States as a whole has increased during the past week, according to MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respectively.
MDH reported 5,630 new cases between April 15 - 21, an increase of nearly 1,500 from the 4,149 added between April 8 - 14. The daily average in cases jumped from 593 to 804.
More than 81 million cases have been identified throughout the country during the past two years.
The number of deaths reported by MDH was exactly the same last week when compared to the previous seven days. There were 24 new deaths, statewide, each week. A total of 12,482 Minnesotans have died since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 70.2% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.9% of state residents age 5 and up have gotten at least one shot. The latter number is slightly behind the national average of 82.2%, according to the CDC.
Nationwide, the number of deaths dropped between April 14 - 20. There were 3,798 reported by the CDC, April 7 - 13, and 3,016 last week. That dropped the daily average number of cases to 431 from 543, as of April 13.
