Morrison County moved into a new category of community spread regarding COVID-19 during the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
After being listed as having “moderate” community spread, as of July 30, that had been increased to “substantial,” as of Aug. 4.
In all, Morrison County has seen a total of 39 new cases during the past two weeks, bringing the active case rate up by 11 between July 30 - Aug. 4. A total of 24 new cases were reported during that same time period, putting the county at 4,315 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said a majority of the new cases were being found in residents who are unvaccinated. Of the 37 new cases reported over the previous 14 days, 10 were breakthrough cases — meaning infections in people who had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have still had no vaccinated people end up in the hospital,” Vold said.
As of Aug. 3, 12,882 residents over 16 years old had received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 133 over July 27. The county vaccination rate remains at 48%, fifth lowest in the state. Only Clearwater (43%), Todd (46%), Pine (46%) and Wadena (47%) counties have a lower vaccination rate. A total of 12,168 Morrison County residents are fully vaccinated.
One person from Morrison County was hospitalized between July 30 - Aug. 4, putting that number at 264 total over the past 17 months. It did not record a death for the fifth consecutive week, leaving that number at 62 since June 2020.
Of the 39 active cases in Morrison County, 15 were found in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. Hillman has six residents with COVID-19, while Royalton had five and Motley had three. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) does not report any local long-term care facilities or K-12 education centers as having a known infection.
Those numbers mirror what has been happening in the state as a whole, according to MDH. The number of cases has continued to rise, with 3,922 reported between July 30 - Aug. 4. That is almost 1,000 more than the 2,985 reported between July 23 - 29. There were more than 900 new cases reported on Wednesday alone.
The number of deaths in the state have remained relatively steady. MDH reported 20 deaths between July 30 - Aug. 4, five more than the previous week. A total of 7,683 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.
The state vaccination rate climbed to 69.1%, as of Tuesday. That meant an increase of 29,535 people with at least one dose of vaccine, after Gov. Tim Walz rolled out new incentives in late July.
On a national scale, the growth was not quite as high. The CDC reported a total of 655,488 new infections between July 29 - Aug. 4, after 600,963 were recorded the previous week.
A total of 35.287 million Americans have had COVID-19, while the death toll climbed to 612,386, as of Wednesday. The vaccination rate for residents over 18 sits at 70.2%, according to the CDC, though the transmission rate continued to be listed as “high.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.