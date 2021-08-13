The spread of COVID-19 in Morrison County continued its gradual increase this last week.
During the time period of Aug. 5 - 12 — eight days — there were 36 new cases reported, bringing the county’s total to 4,351. That compares to 24 new cases during the six-day period of July 30 - Aug. 4, meaning the average number of cases increased slightly last week to 4.5 per day from four per day.
The community spread rate is still rated as “substantial” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“I would say, over the last few days, the case rate has stabilized,” said Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold, Tuesday.
As of Thursday, there were 58 active cases in Morrison County. Of those, 32 were in residents with a Little Falls ZIP code. Royalton residents reported six cases, Randall had four while Pierz and Bowlus had three infections each.
Nobody was hospitalized locally between Aug. 5 - 12, and there were no reported deaths for the sixth consecutive week. That puts the pandemic-long totals at 264 and 62, respectively.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) added two Morrison County long-term care facilities to its list of congregate living settings with a known exposure to COVID-19. Both of those — Little Falls Health Services Care Center and St. Otto’s Care Center — are in Little Falls.
“We’re still working on encouraging people to get vaccinated to increase our percentage, and hoping that these case rates stabilize,” Vold said.
On that front, according to MDH data, 13,144 Morrison County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, about 49% of the population age 16 and up. Vold said the number of people who are fully vaccinated — 12,248 — accounts for about 48% of the adult population.
That lags well behind the state average, with MDH reporting 3.176 million vaccinations administered — 72.8% of the adult population. That is 48,219 more people than how many had gotten the shot as of Aug. 4.
“We did have a vaccination clinic last week,” Vold said. “We did not have as good of a turnout as we had hoped. We had 13 individuals who came in to get vaccinated. That certainly does help. They will get their second dose in September.”
Despite that low turnout, Morrison County did see an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated between Aug. 5 - 12. A total of 342 shots were administered in the county during that time period, 182 of which were first shots, according to MDH. That compares to only 86 of the 180 shots given out between July 30 - Aug. 4.
The numbers went up significantly in the state of Minnesota this past week.
Between Aug. 5 - 12, there were 7,604 new cases reported to MDH, about 950.5 per day. There were 3,922 cases the previous six days, a daily average of 654. Deaths also increased to about five per day after that number was just a little more than three each day one week prior.
In all, 623,527 Minnesotans have been infected with COVID-19 and 7,723 have died since the start of the pandemic.
That matches what has been reported on a national scale to the CDC.
There were 838,241 new cases added in the United States from Aug. 5 - 11, meaning 36.125 million Americans have now had COVID-19. The number of deaths did also grow from 2,939 — 490 per day — to 4,073 — 509 per day. In all, there have been 616,459 deaths from COVID-19 counted in the U.S. alone.
The CDC reports that nationwide about 71.3% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, though the community spread rate remains listed as “high.”
