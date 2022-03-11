Morrison County totaled more revenue from collections in 2021 than in any previous year.
Morrison County Collections Supervisor Bonnie Bachan gave a report to the County Board, Tuesday, on 2021 activities within the collections unit. The county brought in $376,698 in 2021, more than $100,000 more than it had projected going into the year. That amount is also up significantly from the $290,952 collected in 2020, and $284,055 in 2019.
“We are required to collect the state funds for medical assistance,” Bachan said “So, when a person that is over 55 and is on medical assistance and they pass, if they have an estate, we need to look at all of that and take into consideration what we can take for the county.”
Medical assistance collections account for a large portion of what the county brings in, but it isn’t everything. County Collections Officer Steve Kostohryz also locates people who owe money to the county and works to collect parental fees for children in foster care.
Bachan said Kostohryz came to the county after working with a collections agency and has made it much easier for the county to track different sources of collections. In foster care cases, he meets with parents to work out a payment plan.
“He does some judgment work,” Bachan said. “So, once we get a judgment, we’re able to collect interest on that fee. It’s another revenue source. He also works with revenue recapture, which is taking state tax refunds to apply toward debt.”
Kostohryz also works with attorneys and families in probate actions and tracks public assistance overpayments.
“He looks at all of those things, tracks them and does a really great job for us,” Bachan said.
The overpayments she referred to include programs such as the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), food support and child care assistance.
Nearly $200,000 of the total revenue brought in by Morrison County in 2021 came from medical assistance estate recovery. The exact figure — $198,497 — is $73,000 more than the $125,470 collected in 2020. It also accounts for 25% of the $645,738 the county recovered in medical assistance overpayments in 2021.
Of the yearly medical assistance collections, Morrison County keeps 25%, the state of Minnesota keeps 25% and the federal government gets 50%.
“It’s the largest category for us for our collections,” Bachan said. “We were really close to $200,000 this year, which is 58% more than our prior year. So, it’s a big collections year for us.”
The next largest portion of the county’s collections came from foster care parental fees at $131,846. That amount was down slightly from the previous two years.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked if the amount collected in parental fees was relative to the out-of-home foster care placements made in Morrison County. He noted there has been an increase in those placements in recent years, and wondered if those two numbers correlate.
“I’m going to say it varies a little bit, depending upon the kids that are placed, the resources available to the parents,” said Morrison County Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold. “Just because collections might go up or collections might go down, it doesn’t necessarily mean out-of-home placements go the same direction.”
Collection amounts in 2021 for detox equaled $15,591; public assistance was $15,341; county burials was $11,234 and ACS interest was $4,189. Bachan said the amount the county keeps on public assistance claims varies from 13 - 50% based on what program is involved. The amount for child care assistance, food support and more is a set percentage by the federal government.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked Bachan to explain the amount received from county burials. She said it is money collected if the family of the deceased did not report everything necessary to make a determination on county burial.
Vold added that sometimes this is not done intentionally by the families of decedent.
“We might have collected it in 2021, but it might have been a burial from 2020 because a trust was released or a bank account was found by the family,” he said. “Sometimes when people pass away, family members don’t realize where all of the money might have been saved for the parents.”
Winscher asked if the amount of assets someone has is vetted prior to the person receiving medical assistance.
Bachan explained that the financial unit makes the determination of eligibility, and it isn’t until someone dies that they begin to review potential collections.
“Then we look at what information was reported by the family,” she said. “We contact the funeral home. A lot of times they are the ones that know about life insurance policies and things like that, so we work directly with the funeral homes on that.”
Vold added that people who go on medical assistance are not required to sell their home at the time they go into a nursing home, for example. They are allowed to keep one residence. However, if the medical assistance is extended, there is often a lien against their property.
“Normally the long-term care unit will know all of the resources that person has before approving them for medical assistance,” he said.
Morrison County Board Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved an updated debt policy that guides county collections;
• Accepted the recommendation of the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Grant Committee to award 2022 AIS grants to local lake associations and improvement districts;
• Approved a request from the AIS Grant Committee to purchase weed removal tools for distribution to Morrison County boat owners. The county will distribute 250 sticks for a cost of $6,800;
• Adopted a resolution establishing a special Board of Equalizations and appointed members to the Board for a term beginning March 8, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2023;
• Approved the repurchase of forfeited lands by the personal representative of the estate of Susanne Ruegemer;
• Established a no parking zone on a portion of County Road 257 near the Highway 10 overpass;
• Approved an addendum to the agreement between the University of Minnesota and Morrison County for providing extension programs locally and
employing extension staff; and
• Approved the replacement of the county’s old carpet extractor with a Chariot 3 carpet extractor in the amount of $17,500.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Morrison County Government Center.
