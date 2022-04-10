Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) received 951 reports of child maltreatment in 2021.
That was one of many statistics Child Protection Supervisor Katie Knettel gave to the Board of Commissioners during a presentation, Tuesday. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Morrison County.
The number of reports is up from 809 in 2020 and 884 in 2019. Aside from the dropoff in 2020 — which Knettel attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic — reports have, for the most part, gone up each year since 2015.
“Those reports can come from mandated professionals,” Knettel said. “That would be like, doctors, therapists, teachers — people who are mandated as part of their profession to report any time that there’s concerns with children. These reports also come from family members, neighbors, friends’ parents, things like that, who also have a concern for children that they come across in their life.”
Knettel’s office is required to screen each report it receives within 24 hours. In doing so, staff members match the report with state criteria to help determine whether or not it should be screened in for a child protection response — investigation or assessment. Only about 15% — 146 total — of those 951 reports were screened in last year.
Of the reports that are screened in, a majority require a family assessment response. Those accounted for 71% of the 146 total cases in 2021.
Rather than going in with law enforcement, in these cases, HHS is typically going in to figure out how to help the family address the situation that is making the home unsafe.
In fewer cases — 26% in 2021 — a family investigation is necessary, which Knettel said is what people most commonly think about when child protection gets involved with a family.
“That’s when we work a cooperative investigation with law enforcement, we record our statements, there’s a potential for criminal charges,” she said.
The smallest percentage of cases — 3% in 2021 — are facility investigations. These happen when HHS receives a report regarding a day care or licensed foster home.
The primary allegation the county receives when it screens in a child protection report is neglect. In 2021, reports of neglect made up 53 of the 146 total that were screened in. Knettel said these numbers are high because they encompass a lot, such as most cases of drug use in the home, when kids aren’t going to school or if home conditions are so unsanitary that it’s unsafe for children.
The next two highest reasons for a report being screened in were physical abuse and sexual abuse, accounting for 33 and 21, respectively, in 2021. Ten cases were deemed as “threatened injury” situations.
“What that means is, if somebody was a terminated parent — so they lost custody and the court deemed that they were palpably unfit to parent — and they’ve had subsequent children,” Knettel said. “Or, if you have a person who is a registered predatory offender. They haven’t necessarily hurt this child, but they have had those convictions in the past.”
The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) sets out further guidelines Morrison County HHS must follow when it screens in reports. Family investigation cases require a response within 24 hours to ensure the children are safe, or a plan is developed to get them to safety. Family assessment cases require a response within 120 hours, or five days.
Following those timelines, Morrison County HHS had 198 child victims — some reports included households with more than one child. Of those, the county met its required timeline 197 times, with the lone exception being a case where the parent was dodging staff members.
“We have been at 100% or 99% for years because of the good work Katie and her staff do in coordinating, planning,” said HHS Executive Director Brad Vold. “Sometimes you have to get law enforcement to go with you, so it takes a lot of coordination, especially when you get two, three, four reports in a day. Katie and her staff have done a great job ensuring that we meet the standard.”
Knettel said the goal is to correct any concern that is brought to light in the initial report or that was discovered during the assessment. In a “vast majority,” she said, the assessments are concluded within 45 days.
She said that is the case because, in most cases, she and her staff are able to talk with parents about the concerns that led to the report and help them address it. A majority of families are cooperative with the process.
There are families that need long-term assistance, however. Those cases are opened up for case management services. In 2021, there were 59 such cases. That is down one from 60 in 2020.
Within those cases, 22 of them did not need court intervention or placement in foster care.
“Those were families that were just willing to work with us on correcting the conditions as long as needed to make sure their kids were safe,” Knettel said.
There were four cases in which the court was involved, but there was not a placement. This happens when HHS has a safety concern, but the family does not agree. Placement is viewed as a last option.
The majority of cases — 33 in 2021 — were placement cases after they were opened for case management. Knettel reiterated that most assessments don’t open to case management, and that it is only the more severe situations that often require that level of service.
Case managers also have requirements set by the state to which they must adhere. They have to see every child in their caseload at least once per month, with the state mandating this to be done at a rate of 95%.
Last year, the eight members of Knettel’s staff completed all 628 of their monthly visits.
“They are seeing their kids,” she said. “They know what’s going on. Whether these kids are with their parents or in foster homes, they are maintaining regular contact.”
As a result, there were 61 Morrison County children in foster care due to maltreatment in 2021. Among them, 26 were in non-relative foster care, 25 were with a relative and 10 with a non-custodial parent. The latter happens when parents are separated and the parent who does not have custody is able to take the child into their home.
Nine of the kids that were put in placement in 2021 were reunified with their custodial parent. There were 11 children who were transferred into custody of either a non-custodial parent or a close relative. One child turned 18 and aged out of foster care, while 18 became wards of the state due to parental rights being terminated.
“The vast majority of those have been adopted by relatives, as well,” Knettel said.
A total of 22 children are still in foster care.
“I’m going to ask you to extend our gratitude to your staff for their hard work in addressing this issue,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine.
Most families that are screened out are offered voluntary services. These include the parental support outreach program (PSOP), minor parent assessment or extended foster care.
The most common of these is PSOP, which is a program available to families who have either a child 10 or younger, or if the mother is pregnant and they have risk factors in their family such as chemical dependency, poverty or homelessness.
The program is grant funded, and it allows HHS to provide assistance such as transportation, health care services or other basic needs to remove any barriers in providing a safe home. In 2021, the county received $32,877 in PSOP funds and served 32 families.
“The goal, ultimately, is to keep them out of the child protection system,” Knettel said.
Minor parent assessments are completed any time someone under 18 gives birth in Morrison County. In most cases, Knettel said these cases are not long-term, as the young women often live at home and have support from their families. She said there was just one case in 2021 where longer term care was needed to provide extra services to the young mother.
The extended foster care system is offered to children who are nearing their 18th birthday, when they will age out of the foster care system. If that person chooses to enter the extended foster care program, they can essentially continue in foster care until age 21.
This program is also grant funded, and it allows HHS to work with the recipient on independent living. This can include setting them up with their first apartment or a dorm, if they are going to school. Knettel said there are about five people in Morrison County who are in this program, right now.
“The youth has to be cooperative and willing to either attend school or work 80 hours a month minimum in order to be eligible for this program,” she said.
Following the presentation, Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked what happens when a situation requires a response within 24 hours on a weekend. Knettel said that 24-hour timeframe is the maximum, but there are times when staff members respond in less than an hour, depending on the severity of the situation.
Further, she said three of her staff members are on-call during nights and weekends to respond to cases that require immediate intervention. They are the people who have special training for situations such as sexual abuse cases.
“It’s not just an 8 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) issue,” Jelinski said. “This is a big deal. This is all the time, every day, every minute of every day, every second of every day; and your team has to be ready to go, and they are.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Proclaimed April 4 - 10 as Public Health Week; April 10 - 16 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week; and April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Morrison County;
• Approved an interim use permit for Matthew and Sarah LeBlanc to establish a kennel, specifically for the breeding of up to eight adult dogs, in Belle Prairie Township;
• Approved an interim use permit for Freeman Miller to establish a rural welding business in Platte Township;
• Approved a request for the Royalton Sportsmen’s Club to hold a raffle, Sept. 24, at the Royalton Sportsmen’s Club;
• Approved a request for the Morrison County Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to hold a raffle, May 23, at Rice Creek Hunt Club;
• Heard a report on assessments and reassessments using the MnChoices program;
• Approved a large assembly application for MudFest 2022;
• Approved a professional services agreement to establish an online election judge training service for $1,500;
• Approved a 2022 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant agreement for Morrison County to be allocated $27,455.11;
• Authorized a resolution to award a bid totaling $2.518 million to Landwehr Construction for four separate road improvement projects;
• Authorized the execution of Local Bridge Replacement grant funds for the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 26 and CSAH 47 bridge replacement projects; and
• Authorized a resolution awarding a bid totaling $3.965 million from Knife River - North Central for 12 separate road improvement projects.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
