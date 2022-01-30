The Morrison County Board of Commissioners had its first substantial discussion on how to allocate $6.5 million in federal aid, Tuesday.
The county was given $6.5 million in funds as part of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). Though it learned of the allocation last summer, the County Board wanted to wait until a new county administrator was in place before making any major decisions on what to do with the funding.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said it was also important for the Board to get feedback from the community. He wanted to hear from constituents what they feel is needed and how they would like to see the funding allocated.
“I think what the community’s needs are and our county’s needs are important to see what they come up with, also,” he said.
The only spending, thus far, has been to cover the wage of a chief financial officer position to help lead the process in how the funds are utilized until a new CFO is hired, following the retirement of Steve Messerschmidt later this spring.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said there is also a plan in place to earmark $50,000 for each of the five commissioner districts.
“That money would be used in the commissioner’s district specifically, to tackle any projects that are near and dear to the commissioner and how they want to enhance their district, personally,” LeBlanc said.
He recently met with department heads within the county for a brainstorming session. From that, 28 ideas were formed on how to spend the federal money.
Those 28 ideas range from renovations to the historic county courthouse to increased mental health spending to new work stations to a drive-up for the Department of Motor Vehicles. In a sense, it is a wishlist compiled by all of the county’s department heads on how to improve services to residents.
LeBlanc took those 28 ideas and broke them down into categories based on whether they are known to be ARPA compliant, whether they will save taxpayer dollars and if most of the services or contracts for the project could occur within the county. He then asked each department head to rank all of the projects from 1 - 28, with one being of the highest importance.
Of the top five projects identified by department heads, four meet all three of the aforementioned criteria. The top issue chosen by a fairly wide margin was mental health funding, which could be used in schools or for county employees, for example.
After that, the projects identified were child care — which meets two of the three criteria — renovating the historic courthouse, the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail (CRVST) and a start-up program for the homeless.
“The end state of this, what I’m hoping to get today, is confirmation that we’re going down this the right way,” LeBlanc said. “(It’s) not to confirm or select particular projects and ideas, but that we’re approaching this the right way; as well as any obvious adjustments that the commissioners want to take immediately, add or take away from the list.”
From the list of 28, LeBlanc was able to take major breaks in how department heads voted for them to whittle the number of projects down to 12. He said all of them need refinement, and his plan was to take feedback from the Board to assign project leads for each of the 12 categories, who will then work to identify more specific projects to present at a later meeting.
He also wanted the Board to identify if there were any projects about which they had no interest in moving forward. Though none were specifically mentioned, Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked what the county could do for the CRVST since it is a funded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“At this point, we’re in the infancy stages,” LeBlanc said. “I cannot clearly define our role in each of these. What I would ask is, if the idea passes muster and it’s accepted by the Board to continue refinement, then each of these will be assigned a project lead. That project lead would then come back to the Board and present the multiple options within that idea.”
Wilson said, and other commissioners echoed, that they believed more information would be needed on that particular project area before any movement was made.
“I like the ideas,” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “Some of these are things I probably wouldn’t have thought of. They mean quite a bit.”
Further, he mentioned that schools, cities and townships will also receive ARPA funding. He asked if the county could leverage that funding to increase the impact made by the spending. For example, he mentioned that the county could match funds a school district wanted to spend on mental health services.
One project that did not rate high with department heads that the Board felt deserved more discussion was funding for an Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) system for the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said the county may need to upgrade to remain in compliance with the FBI, which would be a costly endeavor.
Wilson and LeMieur both said they agreed that such a project deserved further discussion.
“The reason I say ARMER radio is, that’s kind of about all of our cities, all of our emergency management people,” Wilson said. “I’d like to discuss that a little bit more before you take that off the list.”
“That has the ability to touch absolutely every single solitary person in this county, every single solitary person coming through this county,” Jelinski said. “Absolutely, without question. It’s a public safety radio system. It covers each and every one of us, and will forever. That’s just how the game is played.”
The current list is by no means a final decision on how the money will be spent. LeBlanc said there are currently about $20 - $30 million worth of projects on the sheet he gave to the Board, which obviously can’t all be funded by ARPA dollars. He said it was just a way for the department heads to communicate what they felt the needs were from their prospective lenses.
The funding doesn’t have to be allocated until Dec. 31, 2024, and it must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“We have some time, but I think it’s important to show progress,” LeBlanc said. “One is, we can always add to this list, we can always cut something from this list. Things will continue to evolve.”
He said having some broad ideas would also help guide how the county can work to leverage the money it received. The townships within the county received about $100,000 - $150,000 each, for example, which would be another $3.5 - $4 million total that could be used to tackle projects as a joint effort.
“For me, it’s a fairly complex problem set, but one that really excites me,” LeBlanc said.
Board Chair Greg Blaine reminded his fellow commissioners that they were looking at information tabulated and provided by department heads within the organization. He said he valued their input, but also felt there would be issues that come to light during the next two years that might require use of a portion of the funding.
He added that it was important for the members of the Board to look at what other opportunities there are and needs that should be addressed within the county. He also asked for more clarity on how other members of the Board wanted to leverage other funding sources.
“I think we all agree about the importance of mental health,” Blaine said. “Are we going to place emphasis on — if we’re going to invest X amount of dollars, that we’re going to expect X amount of dollars to be leveraged outside of that? If we’re going to invest a dollar, can we work hard and leverage nine more?”
On that example, LeMieur said another way to look at it is that a dollar spent on mental health funding for children in the schools could later save the county taxpayers money on services. He also said, in regard to the courthouse renovations, spending ARPA dollars on that would eventually save money that would be levied on taxpayers and would therefore benefit everyone.
Blaine said, at this point, he is still looking at the overall question of how to allocate the funding from “50,000 feet up.” He was not interested in looking at or talking about specific projects at this point.
He said sustainability was also important to him. He wanted to be sure the money was an investment in the county that would have a lasting impact on the health, safety and welfare of the county and its residents, rather than just a one-time expense.
“I want us as a board and our new project manager to come in, to view this $6.5 million as a one-time allotment of revenue that we can utilize to invest, and not to necessarily give away,” Blaine said. “If we’re understanding our fiduciary responsibilities as elected officials, we need to look at that.”
LeBlanc said, from the feedback he received during the discussion, he felt the process he has started is “somewhat in line” with what commissioners were expecting from him and county employees. He felt there were some projects the Board as a whole was in favor of, and would move forward in narrowing down some specifics.
“Giving money away, I didn’t know it was going to be this hard,” Jelinski said.
