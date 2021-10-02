The Lake Shamineau High-Water Project is moving forward, though not necessarily in the way the Morrison County Board of Commissioners had envisioned.
Members of the Lake Shamineau Lake Improvement District (LID) Board of Directors gave the County Board an update on the project Tuesday, as part of their annual report. The aim of the project is to alleviate high water levels that have caused several problems for residents along the lake in recent years by pumping it out of the lake and allowing it to flow west into Todd County Ditch 41 and, eventually, into the Long Prairie River.
“The construction of the project would move water in a controlled fashion,” said LID Administrator Cindy Kevern. “That’s the whole point. We want to control the water and where it goes, and manage that water.”
In May, the County Board approved a resolution that provided $200,000 to the Todd County Ditch 41 Maintenance Fund. It was the same amount the Board agreed to put toward a separate pumping project that was proposed in 2020. That initiative failed, however, when some of the homeowners in the area did not give the county drainage rights.
Houston Engineering, Inc., was hired by the LID and, after an analysis that included soil borings and groundwater monitoring, it determined that a west outlet option was the most feasible and cost-effective route. A preliminary design was approved by both the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District.
On Aug. 5, the LID held an informational meeting with property owners to give them an update and allow its engineer to provide technical details. The desired outcome of the project is to establish a maximum operating level, which the LID has determined is the lake’s ordinary high-water mark. Right now, the lake is about 1.28 feet above that mark. That is despite the level dropping about a foot due to the drought this summer.
“It still is problematic,” Kevern said. “We still have basements that are underwater, we still have some cabins that are destroyed, we still have frontage that is a problem. Even though it has gone down, which has helped a lot.”
Morrison County’s funding toward the project was contingent on it being approved by the Todd County Board of Commissioners. The LID submitted its petition in March, and the Todd County Board held two public hearings to gain input from county residents who would be impacted by the project.
Todd County eventually elected to get a second opinion on the engineering. It contracted with Bolton and Menk, Inc, which confirmed that Ditch 41 had the capacity for the water from Lake Shamineau to flow through it.
“On Sept. 14, the Todd County Board, acting as a ditch authority, voted to approve that petition,” Kevern said. “The paperwork, as I call it, is in process. So, the order that would allow us to actually utilize their ditch has not been signed yet, but they did vote on Sept. 14 to approve it.”
The LID is still working with the DNR and Corps. of Engineers on permitting for the project. In the meantime, Houston Engineering is working on more detailed designs, such as exactly how the pump is going to be developed, where it will be and where it’s going.
Kevern said the LID’s schedule is to begin pumping in summer 2022.
As part of the organization’s total budget of $325,000 for 2022, $257,000 is for pre-construction and operational costs for the high-water project. The per parcel levy for residents within the district is approximately $905.
Mike LeMieur, who represents District 1, of which the residents in the area of Lake Shamineau are a part, said he watched Todd County’s ditch authority meeting in which it discussed the project.
“They came up with a lot of conditions that I thought were taking advantage of the people in need, I think,” LeMieur said.
Those conditions included that Todd County would not be responsible for the laterals in the ditch, they wanted to be able to shut off the pump whenever they wanted and they are charging the LID a $30,000 outlet fee per year for three years, and having a review at that point. Kevern said, after that review, the LID would be responsible for damage done to the ditch, not to exceed $30,000 per year.
She added that the LID had contingency fees built into construction costs that it believes will cover the $30,000 maintenance fee.
“The $30,000 for the three years and then damages after that, isn’t that kind of what the $200,000 that we gave them was for, damages to the ditch?” said Board Chair Mike Wilson.
“That’s for the upkeep of their ditch, is what it was intended for,” LeMieur responded. “I took it that they were trying to squeeze more money out of these individuals who are having a difficult time, because they know they’re having a difficult time.”
Wilson asked for clarification on how the $200,000 from Morrison County fits into the bigger picture. He said it felt as though Todd County was given that amount simply to let the LID use its ditch for drainage, when it was supposed to be for maintenance.
LeMieur said that was essentially how he viewed it, as well. Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was “disappointed” and “disgusted” by the conditions placed on the LID by Todd County.
“So, that $200,000 now could be — they’re going to start repairing their ditches and not have to get money from property owners along the ditch,” Jelinski said. “I just have a hard time gathering how they’re going about doing that.
“I’m just disgusted,” Jelinski continued. “That, and the fact that there is no formula to say, ‘Well, if you pump X amount of gallons, then you’ll be charged for an outlet fee of this, that or the other thing. But there is no formula. It’s a very disappointing conclusion, on my part.”
Kevern said, though it is impossible to predict the future, the LID believes that it shouldn’t take more than three years to pump the lake down to the ordinary high-water level. After the initial three years at $30,000, the hope is that pumping — and therefore any risk of causing damage — would be minimal, likely reserved for major rain events and similar natural conditions that might arise.
LeMieur said the $200,000 from Morrison County was supposed to go directly into the Ditch 41 Maintenance Fund. It was still not sitting well with him that responsibility for repairs on the laterals was being placed on the LID.
“It was disappointing,” LeMieur said. “Some of the other comments they made, like, about restricting building on Lake Shamineau. I was like, ‘Come on, people. If you don’t want them to do it, then say no. But don’t take advantage of them.’ To me that’s what it felt like they were doing.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine also asked Kevern what would happen if, once the lake is pumped to the ordinary high-water mark, if some basements are still flooded and people can still not access their properties from the road.
Furthermore, he asked if the County Board would expected to provide further assistance if that scenario came to pass.
Kevern said the ordinary high-water mark was determined through the LID’s discussions with the DNR.
“I’ll say this, there are people around the lake who wish it would go lower,” she said. “There are also people around the lake that think that’s too low. ...I think what people around the lake are really looking for, though, is a stable point to where the water will be. At that point they can make decisions.”
As an example, she said she had recently spoken with a property owner whose cabin was destroyed by the high water. She is hoping, once the water is pumped to the ordinary high-water mark, she will be able to determine whether or not it is worth rebuilding her cabin or not.
Blaine also stressed to Kevern and other representatives of the LID Board at Tuesday’s meeting that it was important they continue to communicate with property owners so they know what to expect, and what will be expected of them financially.
“I just want to say that you do have people that are against what you’re doing,” LeMieur said. “They’re good people. They believe there’s a transparency issue. Whether there is or not, I don’t know. Fix that if you can.”
The Board will be asked to approve the LID’s 2022 budget and levy at its next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 5. The $325,000 breaks down to $38,000 for administrative costs, $30,000 for aquatic invasive species management and $257,000 for the high-water project.
Those amounts were approved by a 60% vote in favor by the 191 residents who chose to cast a ballot.
“The other thing I’ll just mention on the side, we’ve had a lot of communications this year,” Kevern said. “We’ve sent out newsletters, sent out property owner letters, had an informational meeting, as I mentioned, and we also hold regular board meetings that are open for the public to attend.”
