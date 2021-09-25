Morrison County set its 2022 preliminary levy and budget, Tuesday, with a projected slight increase to the levy and a decrease to the overall budget.
The preliminary levy was set at $19.959 million, a 2.06% increase over 2021’s final levy of $19.555 million.
Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt said once a projected $2.064 million in certified program aid is factored in, the impact on taxpayers would be far less than the levy increase would indicate. New construction property tax will also bring in about $258,232.
“If you do it based on market value or tax capacity — there’s different ways things get calculated — we’re going to be somewhere between a taxpayer impact between .77% and 1.08% at 2.06, where we’re at now,” Messerschmidt said.
The county’s total market value for 2022 is $4.354 billion, while the tax capacity is $38.858 million.
Of the total levied amount, the largest increase will go to Social Services/Public Health, which would receive $4.665 million in 2022 under the current proposal, $394,662 more than in 2021. The 2022 budget will be the first in which the two are combined under a single budget line.
The highway fund will also receive $91,360 more than in 2021, for a total in 2022 of $3.332 million.
The largest decrease in levy dollars is in the county’s general fund. About $12.395 million will go into the general fund in 2022, $113,171 less than 2021’s total.
The County Board also approved a 2022 preliminary budget of $54.140 million, a decrease of .49% from 2021.
“The budget tends to go up and down based on the number of projects,” Messerschmidt said. “Last year we had a landfill cell in there, which was a $1.5 million estimated project at the time. Some of these, road and bridge, that one can go up and down pretty good, depending on the projects that are available. That’s not unusual.”
The budgeted expenses from road and bridge, for example, in 2022 is $1.544 million less than in 2021 — a 9.01% decrease. The largest increase in budgeted expenses, again, came in the combined Social Services/Public Health budget. That is expected to come in at $15.097 million, compared to $12.188 million the year before.
Both preliminary figures were approved unanimously. The budget will not be finalized until December. Between now and then, the amounts of the levy and budget can be decreased, but they cannot go up.
“As you all know, we’ll be meeting numerous times before we have to set a final levy to talk about this more,” Messerschmidt said.
The County Board also set a time and date for both the annual fee schedule public hearing and truth in taxation meeting. Those will be at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., respectively, Thursday, Dec. 9, in the County Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Board of Commissioners briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved the Minnesota Family Investment Bienniel Plan (MFIP) for 2022 - 2023. The purpose of the plan is to provide the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) with information about services and strategies intended to meet program measures, with the goal of increasing the economic stability of low income families on MFIP;
• Approved the new full-time position of business analyst/IT planner at a grade 25 — $25.69 - $32.50 per hour — compensation for Public Health and Social Services;
• Authorized the final payment to Eagle Construction Company for the bridge wing wall cap rehabilitation project on the Soo Line Trail Mississippi Bridge; and
• Approved a 2022 preliminary levy of $40,000 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is the same amount as 2021.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
