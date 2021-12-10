The Morrison County Board of Commissioners voted, Thursday, to approve a 3% cost of living adjustment (COLA) to their own salaries.
The resolution passed 3-2, with Commissioners Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Mike Wilson voting in favor and Mike LeMieur and Greg Blaine opposed. The adjustment sets the commissioner 2022 salaries at $34,881,60. The same percentage in COLA is applied to all union and non-union county employees.
“I will say this is no more, no less than what county staff has received,” Jelinski said. “I don’t believe that any commissioner sitting up here is doing any less. I would say that they’re doing more. At least I know I am.”
In December 2020, a 3% COLA increase was also approved for the 2021 budget. Commissioners were paid $33,862.40 this year. This year’s vote went exactly the same as in 2020, with Winscher, Jelinski and Wilson voting in favor and LeMieur and Blaine against.
The salary covers payment for attendance at meetings for both the County Board and various committees and boards, plus expenses, for a full-time salary.
Commissioners are also eligible for health insurance through the county. They do not, however, receive a per diem, which is the case for attendance on other boards and committees. Those costs are paid to Morrison County to help offset the commissioner salaries.
The idea in providing the same COLA as other county employees is so that the county remains competitive in attracting quality candidates for seats on the County Board.
“One day, none of us are going to be here,” Jelinski said. “I would sure hope that whomever would be taking any of our places would understand that they’re not doing it for free; nor should anybody do this job for free.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Thursday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a resolution supporting and authorizing a Sourcewell community match fund for local governments grant submittal and commitment to match the amount awarded for the mobile video recording project. The matching funds would be up to $10,000, if the county receives the grant;
• Heard a report on mental health case management services for children;
• Heard a presentation on Family Home Visiting in Morrison County;
• Approved an environmental health license for the new owner of Perkins, KRMM Hospitality, LLC;
• Approved a request to replace an office support specialist position in the Public Health/Social Services Department. The position is being vacated due to a retirement; and
• Approved a resolution to submit an application for funding from the Voting Equipment Grant Account (VEGA) - 3 to purchase assisted voting devices for all 32 precincts within the county.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14, at the Morrison County Government Center.
