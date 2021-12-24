The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved a 2.06% increase to the 2022 tax levy, Tuesday.
The increase equates to $19.959 million over what was levied in 2022, according to Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt. The percentage and amount is the same as what the Board approved in September as the preliminary levy.
The Board also approved a 2022 budget of $54.078 million, which is a .61% decrease from 2021.
“I’d just like to say that, myself and, I think, the rest of the Board recognizes the fiscal responsibility and the fiscal accountability of the department heads and the entire staff of the county in bringing forward a budget that actually is a decrease going into 2022,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “We understand the importance of this relationship between the Board and the department heads and employees of the county, and enjoy this working relationship.”
In breaking it down further, Messerschmidt said the levied amount will have a taxpayer impact of 1.09%. The county intends to collect an extra $300,000 in property taxes for new construction.
He explained that, sometimes, the new construction might impact different tax districts differently.
“As you all know, if we set a zero levy and there were no increases in the schools and the townships and everyone did the same, you’d think that would see a zero increase,” Messerschmidt said. “Well, chances are, some will see an increase and some will still see a decrease because those market values get adjusted at the state of Minnesota.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur clarified that, contrary to what is often the belief, the county has no control over how property valuations are dictated. That is set entirely by the state of Minnesota.
“I just wanted to point that out, that it isn’t a subjective thing,” LeMieur said. “It’s a statute that we have to follow. They raise their taxes 6%, it’s a 6% increase. It has nothing to do with how we valuate properties.”
Messerschmidt said what often happens is, when the property values come in, sales come up and those are evaluated by the state, it may look at certain jurisdictions and say that it’s “way behind.” Someone’s valuation could go up 10%, for example, just because it is in a jurisdiction that the state said needed to come up; not necessarily because their property came up that much itself.
In that case, it tells the county it has to increase that valuation by a certain percentage. Messerschmidt added that residents have the ability to talk with their local county assessors if they feel their property valuation has increased for no reason.
“There’s a certain dollar amount that they have to be, and we have to be plus or minus 5% of that number, or they force us to do it,” LeMieur said. “We try to get minus 5% within that number. We try to. I just thought they were pointing the finger in the wrong spot.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked, overall, how the county was looking fiscally as it enters 2022.
“As far as Morrison County, we’re in excellent financial condition,” Messerschmidt said. “We’re doing really well. We’ve used our fund balances to our benefit. I think you, as a Board, have been fiscally responsible and created those. I think we just are in excellent financial health right now.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Heard a report on chemical dependency services within the county from Brad Vold and Jeff Bowman of Morrison County Social Services;
• Approved an interim use permit for Janet Holtz to establish a firewood processing business in Two Rivers Township;
• Heard a report from Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek on the 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan;
• Approved the 2022-2023 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Feedlot Delegation Agreement;
• Approved a large assembly application for the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza, (also known as I.C.E. Fest) to be held Feb. 12-13, 2022, on Green Prairie Fish Lake;
• Authorized a resolution supporting the 2026 Federal Transportation Project submittal for County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 46 from CSAH 76 to Minnesota Trunk Highway 25;
• Approved a resolution establishing the Morrison County solid waste tipping fee of $38 per ton for a licensed solid waste hauler and $50 per ton for a self-hauler. There is also a service fee of $27 and $37, respectively;
• Approved the 2022 fee schedule;
• Approved the 2022 levy of $40,000 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority;
• Approved changes to the mileage and meal reimbursement rates, as set by the IRS. The meal reimbursement rates are up to $16 for breakfast, up to $21 for lunch and up to $36 for supper. The mileage rate increased from 56 cents per mile to 58.5 cents per mile; and
• Authorized the participation of Morrison County in the opioid settlement agreement with distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioids.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
