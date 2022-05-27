Morrison County’s COVID-19 cases have been on the rise during the past month, keeping in line with the state and nation as a whole.
As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported there had been 9,386 cases in Morrison County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 270 had been reported over the five-week period since April 21. That comes out to an average of 54 new cases per week. During the week of April 15 - 21, there were 17 new cases in Morrison County.
MDH also reported one death during the last five weeks, putting Morrison County at 105 since the start of the pandemic.
Among the total cases reported in the county over the last two years, nearly half were in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes, according to MDH. They had accounted for 4,243 cases, with Pierz tallying 1,631 cases and Royalton 1,005.
Together, the three largest cities in Morrison County totaled 6,879 cases, of the 9,368 total. The remainder of the county made up the other 2,507.
MDH reported Morrison County had an active case rate of 20 infections per 10,000 residents, as of Thursday. That is up from 8.82, April 21. The state also has two local congregate care facilities — Pierz Villa and St. Otto’s Care Center — listed among those with active cases.
Those numbers come as Morrison County still lags behind most of the state in terms of vaccinations. As of Wednesday, MDH reported 16,600 residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just 64 more than on April 20. Of those, 10,341 county residents were up-to-date on their shots.
Among the 87 counties in Minnesota, Morrison County’s vaccination rate of 50.2% among all residents is the seventh lowest.
The trend of increased infections with fewer deaths is reflected both statewide and throughout the United States.
According to MDH, there have been 60,322 cases reported in Minnesota — a seven-day average of 12,064 over five weeks. That compares to 5,630 during the week of April 15 - 21. In all, MDH reports 1.503 million cases, 1.431 million of which are in unique individuals. That means just 71,888 (4.78%) are re-infections among those who have already had COVID once.
Deaths have remained steady during the last month. There have been 12,619 total during the past two-plus years, an increase of 137 over the total on April 21. The 137 deaths during those five weeks comes to a weekly average of 27. There were 24 deaths in Minnesota, April 15 - 21.
In all, 3.915 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 2.449 million of whom are fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported its 1 millionth death during the past month. In all, the organization said, as of Wednesday, 1,000,254 Americans had died from COVID-19.
The average number of deaths per week is down, however, compared to where it was a month ago. Between April 14 - 20, the CDC reported 3,016 deaths throughout the country. There have been an average of 2,674 per week since then.
As of Wednesday, 83.409 cases had been counted since COVID-19 first found its way to U.S. shores in January 2020. Among them, 2.82 million — 563,958 per week — have been reported since April 20.
