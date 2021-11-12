Morrison County added three deaths and a new one-week high 13 hospitalizations from COVID-19 between Nov. 5 - 11.
The county has now seen a total of 74 residents die as a result of the virus. After going all summer and most of the fall without a death, nine Morrison County residents died in October. There were no more recorded between Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, before another spike during the past week.
Along with that, the county set a new record for most hospitalizations in a single week with 13. A total of 327 Morrison County residents have required a hospital stay since the beginning of the pandemic locally, in April 2020.
In terms of overall cases, there was a decrease compared to Oct. 29 - Nov. 4. A total of 6,237 people in Morrison County have had COVID-19, 202 more than what was reported during the week prior. That averages out to about 29 new infections per day during the past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Thursday, that the county’s test positivity rate was 15.36%, up from 14.55% one week earlier.
Morrison County’s hot spot for COVID-19 infections continues to be Little Falls, as it has been throughout most of the pandemic. As of Thursday, 202 of the 349 active cases in the county were in people with Little Falls ZIP codes.
That doesn’t, however, mean people who live in smaller communities are immune. Pierz had 25 active cases, as of Thursday, while Randall (24), Royalton (22) and Cushing (21) all had more than 20 people listed among those infected. Swanville added seven new cases between Nov. 5 - 11, giving it 16 total, while Motley and Hillman came in at 12 and eight, respectively.
As of Thursday, Morrison County had only one school listed by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) among those with known infections. For the second straight week, Lindbergh Elementary was the lone local school with a small contingency of COVID positive students.
There were five congregate living facilities in the county with known infections, according to MDH. Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, Harmony House of Pierz, Little Falls Health Services Care Center, St. Otto’s Care Center and Nouis Home Care were all tabbed as having issues with COVID-19 inside their facilities.
Meanwhile, Morrison County’s vaccination rate has also grown slightly in recent weeks. The MDH states there are 14,854 local residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — 171 during the past week. Those numbers mean about 44.9% of all Morrison County residents have gotten the jab.
There are now five counties in the state — out of 87 total — with lower vaccination rates, according MDH. They are Todd, Wadena, Clearwater, Kanabec and Mille Lacs.
There were 25,133 new cases reported statewide during the Nov. 5 - 11 reporting period — about 2,000 fewer than Oct. 29 - Nov. 4. Of Minnesota’s 836,787 total infections since March 6, 2020, 9,129 were re-infections of those who had already had COVID-19, meaning there have been 827,658 unique state residents who have caught the virus.
MDH also reported there have been 64,844 breakthrough cases in people who had been vaccinated against COVID-19. With more than 3.51 million (79.4%) of the state’s residents having received the shot, that means 2.02% have still contracted COVID-19. Of those breakthrough cases, 2,956 have been hospitalized, and there had been 483 deaths, as of Thursday.
There were 35 more deaths between Nov. 5 - 11 compared to the week before. A total of 175 Minnesotans died during that time period, bringing the state’s total to 8,968, according to MDH.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 46.626 million infections have been reported throughout the country since the start of the pandemic, 525,557 during the past week. Those infections have resulted in the deaths of 755,201 Americans.
