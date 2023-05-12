Royalton High School announced that Morgan Duevel was selected as Student of the Month for April.
At Royalton High School, Duevel is involved a variety of activities, including Knowledge Bowl, softball, as manager, and band and jazz band.
“I participate in Knowledge Bowl, where I get to learn random facts, and its rewarding getting a question you didn’t fully understand right. I help manage softball, where I like to keep the girls upbeat and take of them when they get hurt. I am in band and jazz band. I enjoy both because I get to learn many new aspects of music and a variety in song styles,” Duevel said.
Outside of school, Duevel is involved with Youth Group at her church.
“Almost all of the members are my family, so it is more like hanging out with my second cousins, which is nice. I get to help with events at my church, and I really like using the industrial dishwasher,” she said.
Duevel said her family has played a large role in her life and has made her who she is.
“My aunts are very comforting when it comes to my struggles and I go to their houses’ when I need some support. My oldest sister and cousin, Maja, are my biggest role-models in my life and they have helped guide me through what I should do when I come across a difficult situation,” Duevel said. “My family has also taught me how to wood work, craft, bake, cook, fish and paint. I also enjoy spending time with my family camping, fishing, playing Wii, tubing kayaking and car trips.”
One of her favorite memories from high school happened before the senior run out at homecoming.
“We were in the hallway excited and getting along with each other. Kyler was playing very loud music, and everyone was getting their confetti poppers ready. I mostly remember being very happy even though I knew that we were never going to be in a moment like that again,” she said.
Duevel’s favorite activity is being involved with softball.
“All the girls make the sport so enjoyable because of all the energy they have toward the sport, and we all are civil with each other and have fun together,” she said.
Duevel plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato. She is enrolled in the pre-chiropractic program to get a bachelor’s of science degree.
“I have known since third grade that I wanted to be a chiropractor. I will need to go to chiropractic school after I get my degree and get an internship. After I get my doctorate, I will probably move back home and work at a chiropractic place in Brainerd or St. Cloud,” she said.
Duevel’s advice to high school freshmen is short and sweet: “Don’t be a jerk, be a decent human being instead.”
