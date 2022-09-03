Data on individual properties within Morrison County will soon be more accessible to residents.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek and GIS Coordinator Brad Bolton discussed changes they want to make to the county’s GIS software programs with the County Board, Tuesday. As part of that initiative, more information will be available through “open source,” or free.
“Basically, you have public information or data that you created and maintained, you’re putting it out there for users to go and get it somehow,” Bolton said.
He said he first saw the trend of counties putting more information out as an open source in 2015, and considered it back then. He revisited it in 2020, but then COVID-19 happened and he decided it wasn’t the best time to propose changes to the county’s fee schedule.
Now, he said he was definitely ready to move forward with the proposal.
The data that will be available online will not include items such as aerial photos, but parcel map, access point map and road map layers will be available, for free, via Landshark.
“Those are kind of the big three that, people who are interested in Morrison County data, those are the ones that they want,” Bolton said. “Primarily it’s going to be utility companies, or analytics type companies who are looking for real estate investment opportunities, things like that.”
He said, through the system, they will be able to quickly run a data set with criteria such as parcels of land that are a certain number of acres.
In 2015, he said about 18% of Minnesota counties were giving this type of data out for free. That is up to about 61%, today, and Bolton said it is just going to go up from there.
Part of the reason for that, he said, was because in the early 2000s, counties were still developing those aforementioned layers within their GIS software programs. That is largely developed now, and they have entered into a “maintenance phase.”
As such, when they were still developing the layers, counties were trying to recoup the associated costs via their fee schedules. Now that those are complete and are just being maintained, he said it doesn’t make a lot of sense to charge what were relatively high costs for that data.
“The state of Wisconsin is all free, and there are other states that are trending this way,” Bolton said. “I’m not necessarily a pioneer in trying to present this to you, but it definitely has been the trend over several years now.”
Kowalzek added that it’s a function employees in the Land Services Office have been asked to consider on multiple occasions. Morrison County is, essentially, the only county in central Minnesota that is still charging.
“What we’re looking at is really having a standard parcel layer offered at no charge,” Kowalzek said. “If someone wants to customize it, however, almost like a data request, ‘This is what we maintain and you’re welcome to it at no charge, but if you need something else — you need it customized in some way — we will charge our cost in preparing that for you.’”
Bolton added that the costs aren’t exactly “bringing in the big bucks” for the county. Since 2017, he said they haven’t earned more than $4,000 in a single year off of data requests.
Kowalzek said having the information open for people to download will cut down on staff time. She said, right now, they have to process every data request and literally hand deliver it to the person who asked for the information.
“Enlighten me, if you will, just a little bit,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “It took levy money to create what we have. Whether it was grant money or levy money to create what we have, it’s created. Now we’re charging those same people that paid for this to use it?”
Kowalzek said that was essentially the case. Most people that request the information are in the business sector, but the money that paid for that infrastructure to get up and running is no longer needed.
“You say $4,000, but maintenance, is there going to be a cost to that?” asked Commissioner Randy Winscher. “Where would that go? Would that go to the county? You say there’s very few people that download this; but $4,000 is $4,000.”
Kowalzek said she believes more people will utilize the program if it is available free of cost. Right now, she said there are other sources online where people can find the information, though it wouldn’t be coming directly from the county.
The second part of the equation, she said, was a dual project between the Land Services Office and the Recorder’s Office. That relates to the data that is available free of charge, rather than the map layers, through the county’s Beacon site.
Bolton said when the county first implemented Beacon and Landshark, they were “married together.” Once someone subscribed to Landshark through the Recorder’s Office — through either a monthly or annual fee — they would automatically be signed up for Beacon, as well. That gave them access to more tools and data.
In recent years, he said Beacon has released software that is no longer as compatible with Landshark. That has caused grief in the Land Services Office for staff members trying to help users who were having issues logging in to get certain information.
“The marriage between Landshark and Beacon — these two different software applications — has worked very well for over 10 years, close to 15 years,” Bolton said. “It’s kind of incredible in the software world that can even happen.”
Their proposal, Bolton said, was to separate Landshark and Beacon. That will require users to have two different subscriptions, if they want to access both the map layers on Landshark and the raw data on Beacon.
Kowalzek said, on the Beacon side, they are proposing users be able to sign up for an online account. That would allow access any time of day, and they could pay any associated fees for data that is not open sourced by credit card through the website. It would no longer require help from the Land Services Office.
Subscriptions are available for one day, one month or one year.
“What they get for that is access to — mostly what those people are looking for is access to our assessment data; field cards, the land breakdowns, all of that,” Kowalzek said.
Bolton said this structure is typical of most counties throughout the state. Kowalzek added that the frees would be in line with “similarly situated counties,” in terms of parcels and activity.
The additional cost of going this route would be entering into a credit card processing agreement and an annual maintenance fee.
“However, the projected income should off-set the fees that we would incur for that,” Kowalzek said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson asked, as a member of the general public, if he wanted to look up his own property on Beacon, if he could do so at no charge. Bolton said he would have the limited viewing capabilities that come with the open source part of the data.
“You should be able to see owner, address, the legal search; the things you would see on a tax statement, basically,” Bolton said. “What you’re not going to be able to see is the breakdown that the assessor’s are putting in their CAM system, land breakdown, building information, things like that.”
Kowalzek said, as a property owner, information on your own land is available free of charge already by request at the Land Services Office.
“More often than not, what we are getting though, are appraisers that are requesting it on other property,” she said. “Then we do charge for that data.”
