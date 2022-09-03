Beacon

A screenshot from Beacon shows a portion of the city of Randall. The GIS software allows residents to look up information on individual parcels throughout Morrison County.

Data on individual properties within Morrison County will soon be more accessible to residents.

Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek and GIS Coordinator Brad Bolton discussed changes they want to make to the county’s GIS software programs with the County Board, Tuesday. As part of that initiative, more information will be available through “open source,” or free.

