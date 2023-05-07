Mississippi River

An angler tries his luck on the Mississippi River near James Green Park in Little Falls, July 20, 2021.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

At the March board meeting, the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) approved $2,500 toward the funding of an educational kiosk.

Kathy Moore from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asked for funding to approve of the kiosk that houses a computer and software which demonstrates the importance of the Mississippi River.

Load comments