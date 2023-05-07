At the March board meeting, the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) approved $2,500 toward the funding of an educational kiosk.
Kathy Moore from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency asked for funding to approve of the kiosk that houses a computer and software which demonstrates the importance of the Mississippi River.
The software was purchased by the MPCA and they need up to $5,000 to pay for the kiosk hardware. Moore explained that the kiosk is moveable but they would like to keep it at the Brainerd visitor’s center as a sitting location. Commission Steve Barrows stated that if this would be funded by the MHB, which is comprised of eight counties, that it should be moved to each county fair during the summer. Commissioner Ted Van Kempen said that the SWCD’s could use it at their fair booth for the public to view. Moore said that was a workable solution and would develop a calendar with groups to schedule its use. She stated that Crow Wing SWCD, and Crow Wing Lakes and Rivers Association have been approached as well to fund this kiosk, and the funding could be secured in the next month.
After further discussion, the Board approved of $2,500 for the purchase of the hardware with the goal to educate others about the importance of the Mississippi River.
