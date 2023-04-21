Minnesota Milk Producers Association is investing in the next generation of leaders. The group announced today it will award up to 12 $1,000 secondary education scholarships to its membership.
Applicants must be high school seniors, high school graduates or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. The area of study does not need to be agriculture related.
“Investing in future leaders fundamentally connects to our core value at Minnesota Milk: advancing the success of our state’s dairy farms,” said Executive Director Lucas Sjostrom. “Through this program, we hope to support the growth and success of not only our members but the entire Minnesota dairy community.”
Applicants’ families must be current producer members or employees of a current Minnesota Milk Producers Association member.
Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership, participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience.
Minnesota Milk will also award funds up to $1,500 per class to dairy leaders growing their leadership skills within Minnesota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (MARL).
Applicants must be a Minnesota Milk director, current producer-member or employee of a current producer-member of Minnesota Milk and enrolled in the MARL program.
The full application and guidelines can be found on the Minnesota Milk website. Applications can be found online here and here and must be submitted through the online application portal, with academic scholarships due by May 15. MARL scholarships are always available for enrollees. For more information, contact Sjostrom at (320) 429-4838 or lucas@mnmilk.org.
