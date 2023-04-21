Minnesota Milk Producers Association is investing in the next generation of leaders. The group announced today it will award up to 12 $1,000 secondary education scholarships to its membership.

Applicants must be high school seniors, high school graduates or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. The area of study does not need to be agriculture related.

