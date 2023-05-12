Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has partnered with the Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) to expand small and mid-sized agricultural food and supply chains in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Twelve organizations, including R5DC, have been selected by USDA to establish Regional Food Centers that will provide coordination, technical assistance and capacity building to help farmers, ranchers and other food businesses access new markets and navigate federal, state and local resources.

Load comments