Staff photo by Terry Lehrke

On June 7, Thom Petersen,a commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, visited Daystar Dairy in Little Falls.

Dave Brutscher and his wife, Sara, as well as their sons, Jesse and Paul, operate the farm, with a crew of 22 employees. They farm 1,500 acres, and have 1,500 Holsteins, including young stock.

