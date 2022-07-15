Jordan David Lindeman, 24, Minneapolis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third-degree burglary and one count of felony theft.
The charges stem from a June 18 incident in which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary that occurred at Gaffke’s Auto Repair in Randall. According to the report, when the deputy arrived at the scene, he met with the owners, who advised that someone had burglarized the business overnight.
The report states that it appeared the suspect had made entry through an overhead door and stole tools and other items, valued at “several thousand dollars.” They also stole a Chevrolet Trail Blazer from outside of the building.
At the time of the incident, there were no suspects. However, security camera footage captured images of the suspect while he was “rummaging through the business office.” A still photo was sent out on a statewide crime alert to other law enforcement agencies.
According to the report, a detective with the Faribault Police Department contacted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and reported that the person shown in the surveillance video was Lindeman. The detective was familiar with Lindeman from his jurisdiction.
He sent photographs to the Sheriff’s Office of Lindeman — who had “distinct tattoos on his neck, arms and hands” according to the report. They matched the appearance of the suspect in the surveillance video, the report states.
A warrant was requested for Lindeman’s arrest in lieu of a summons. He is listed as a wanted fugitive with the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
If convicted for his crimes in Morrison County, both crimes carry a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
