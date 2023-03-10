Michael Shynes with present his “Fly Over Country” album release show at Great River Arts in Little Falls, Friday, March 24.
Shynes, a 2005 graduate of Little Falls Community High School, returns to his hometown with his full band and a brand new album.
The band is composed of some of the best talent in the Midwest. Featuring David Gerald Sutton on Violin who has been on Good Morning America, The Ryman Stage in Nashville, and was on the field playing the Minnesota Vikings out of the tunnel at home games this year. Guitarist Steve Bosmans who performs and records with renowned artist and songwriter Caitlyn Smith and has been seen with her on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Andre Rodriguez is on keys fresh off a Christmas tour with Natalie Grant. With multi instrumentalist/producer Ben Noble and drummer Alex Young rounding out the lineup.
The album “Fly Over Country” marks Shynes’ return to lyric forward storytelling with folk instrumental beds. Many of the stories from this record come from growing up in Little Falls and spending weekends at his grandparents’ homes in Pillager.
The songs are intended to feel like winter meditations to help quiet a loud and roaming mind. Rich in nostalgia and imagery, there is a cinematic and hypnotic quality to these works that speak to anyone who has grown up in the Midwest. The night will feature songs, stories and laughs. It is surely not to be missed.
Doors at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. For more information or to get tickets call (320) 632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org.
Great River Arts is located in historic downtown Little Falls, 122 First St. SE
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.