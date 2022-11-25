Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members adopted special orders and elected delegates to the National Farmers Union Convention at their 81st annual state convention, held Nov. 18-20 in Minneapolis.
The main purpose of the convention is to debate and pass the organization’s policy platform, which is developed by members at the grassroots level. Delegates debated policy surrounding health care reform, federal farm programs, a grain indemnity fund and supporting beginning farmers.
They also passed five special orders of business:
• Making health care affordable and accessible.
• Limiting corporate control and ensuring competitive markets.
• Expanding local and regional processing.
• Creating climate resilience.
• Passing a comprehensive farm bill in 2023.
The special orders of business are the organization’s main legislative priorities for the upcoming year. They are a timely message to policymakers about what Farmers Union members want them to act on in the near term.
Delegates were elected to represent Minnesota Farmers Union at the National Farmers Union Convention, March 5 - 7, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif. Delegates from across the nation will gather to debate National Farmers Union policy. MFU member Melany Thomas of Clay County will chair the national policy committee.
Delegates who will represent Minnesota:
• John Beaton, St. Louis County;
• Karen Benitt, Marshall County;
• Hannah Bernhardt, Pine County;
• Eric Hatlested, Kandiyohi County;
• Larry Jacobson, Clay County;
• Danny Lundell, Goodhue County;
• Tessa Parks, Rice County;
• Paul Sobocinski, Redwood County;
• John Thormodson, Blue Earth County; and
• Harmon Wilts, Swift County.
Minnesota Farmers Union works to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. MFU is a nonprofit membership-based organization. Membership is open to everyone. Learn more and join at https://www.mfu.org.
