Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) members adopted special orders and elected delegates to the National Farmers Union Convention at their 81st annual state convention, held Nov. 18-20 in Minneapolis.

The main purpose of the convention is to debate and pass the organization’s policy platform, which is developed by members at the grassroots level. Delegates debated policy surrounding health care reform, federal farm programs, a grain indemnity fund and supporting beginning farmers.

Load comments