Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) had 155 open cases for adult mental health services, as of May 1.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation, Tuesday, declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month. As such, HHS Adult Services Supervisor Jeff Bowman gave the Board an update on programs that are being utilized by individuals in the county.
Overall, the number of cases has remained steady in recent years. Exactly eight new adult mental health case management cases have been both opened and closed, since Jan. 1. That leaves the current caseload at the same level it was at when 2021 came to a close, and just two more than Dec. 31, 2020.
Adult mental health case management is a primarily voluntary service designed to support individuals who are 18 and older and meet diagnostic eligibility.
“They have to have a severe and persistent mental illness diagnosed by a mental health professional to determine their eligibility for services,” Bowman said. “The primary illnesses are major depression, borderline (personality disorder), schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.”
Referrals for mental health services can come from a variety of individuals, according to Bowman. They can come from a hospital, a therapist, a family member or even the individual themselves. Once someone is referred, they work with an intake specialist to determine eligibility. They are then referred to a case manager, who helps facilitate services and programs best suited for that individual.
Bowman added that, once someone decides to discontinue receiving services through HHS, they can always come back if they feel they would help.
“We have had that happen before,” he said. “People get their needs met, they say they no longer want to work with us. They just need to obtain another diagnostic assessment determining their eligibility. They have to have one within the past six months. You can’t have one from 10, 20, whatever, years ago. It has to be current and eligible.”
One program Bowman highlighted was Individual Placement and Supports, or IPS. It is a collaboration between HHS, Productive Alternatives and CareerForce designed to help individuals with mental health problems obtain employment.
Bowman said the program can help someone no matter the level of community involvement they are looking to maintain; from volunteering to working a full-time job. IPS, he said, helps the individuals who receive mental health services in a number of different ways.
“We all know that there’s much more than just a monetary benefit to working,” he said. “There is the self-worth, motivation, but it also helps our community, as well.”
The program is one of 23 grant-funded projects across 51 counties in Minnesota. Bowman said HHS encourages all of the individuals who are accessing mental health case management to consider obtaining some sort of employment.
Though most adult mental health case management cases are voluntary, some are court ordered. Someone who is considered to be a danger to themselves or others may be civilly committed. These statements often come from the local hospital.
Civil commitments are not designed to be punitive in nature. Instead, it is a short-term, rehabilitative measure with a goal of helping an individual stabilize their mental health, at which point they have the opportunity to seek voluntary services on their own.
Bowman said the process usually starts when HHS receives an examiner’s statement in support of commitment. The county’s mental health team conducts a pre-petition screening, which includes an interview with the person. The interview is used to identify what the individual is wanting to get out of services and what challenges they are facing.
They also speak with family members during the screening process. All of this helps the mental health team form a report on whether or not the person needs civil commitment.
“Our County Attorney’s Office then makes the decision to submit the petition or not,” Bowman said. “We have a great partnership with our County Attorney’s Office. We work very well with them. It’s been a good partnership for us to ask questions, so we know if we have any uncertainties, what we need to work with.”
The process then moves forward through court with a preliminary and final hearing. If the case for commitment moves forward out of the preliminary hearing phase, a mental health professional meets with the individual for a full assessment report. That evaluation will outline their recommendation on how to get that person stabilized.
The case can still be dismissed at the final hearing if the examiner believes there is no need for intervention. The individual can still access voluntary services moving forward. Otherwise, they are assigned for either a full or a stayed civil commitment. A full commitment means that person will stay in a hospital setting until they’re psychiatrically stabilized. A stay of civil commitment means the individual returns to the community and is ordered to follow through with recommended services.
Civil commitment cases have decreased in Morrison County during recent years. As of May 1, only five such cases had been referred to HHS in 2022. There were 16 in 2021 and 18 in 2020, after the number of cases peaked at 24 in 2018.
“(That’s) partially due to COVID, people’s unwillingness — not wanting to go to hospitals,” Bowman said. “Hospital beds are hard to come by these days, so it’s one of the things that we work with our local providers to be able to make sure that they know what the resources and processes are.”
Staffing shortages and the fact providers have not been able to meet with individuals in need of care or their family members have also been a struggle during the pandemic. Bowman said informal supports, such as individuals meeting with family members, are also vital to people being able to remain in the community.
Bowman said HHS has been trying to encourage case managers to provide more frequent contact with their clients to fill in as many gaps as possibly. There are only four full-time and one part-time case managers working at Morrison County.
“The hard part is, that really stretches our case managers very thin,” Bowman said. “They don’t have the capacity to meet all of those needs of our individuals. They feel very stressed because they know if they don’t provide it, what’s going to happen? They care so much about the people that they serve. They want to see them be successful.”
Bowman said, in order for HHS to bill Targeted Mental Health Case Management, face-to-face visits need to occur at least once every quarter. The majority of managers are meeting clients in person now, which is made easier by the fact the weather has been nicer and people are more comfortable meeting outdoors.
He estimated about 25% of the county’s targeted mental health management cases are meeting virtually, but most managers and clients prefer meeting face-to-face.
“That is something that counties are working on, is to provide some flexibility with having some of these waivers extended beyond the public health emergency,” said HHS Director Brad Vold. “Just because we know some would prefer the virtual, some would prefer face-to-face.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.