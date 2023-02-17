Minnesota Department of Agriculture has recently tweeted, that Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) has been found in ash trees in St. Cloud.
While there hasn’t been an official news release as of this date, the writing is on the wall. Emerald Ash Borer is in Stearns County.
Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis) is an invasive species that has been causing damage to the nations Ash trees. EAB is a beetle native to Asia and has been found in the US since 2002, when it was identified in Michigan. It was theorized that the beetles were brought in on wood packing material. Since then, millions of Ash trees have been destroyed across 30 states. Minnesota is home to the largest concentration of Ash trees in the country, with over a billion trees. Concerns rose to keep EAB out of the state. EAB was not found in Minnesota until May 2009 in St. Paul.
Slowly EAB has been identified throughout the state and is now present in 38 counties. The most recent confirmation from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has been in Watonwan County in January. To find a map of counties that have EAB confirmation, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website, https://www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.
Identify — First confirm that you have an Ash tree. Other woody plants, such as mountain ash, may have “ash” in their name, but they are not true ash and will not be affected by EAB. Elm, Hickory, and Walnut have similar leaf arrangements so confirm that the tree is an Ash tree. To find more resources on Identification of ash trees, visit the extension.umn.edu website.
Emerald Ash Borers are a wood-boring beetle that are actually quite pretty. EAB has a green metallic color with a purplish underwing. Adults can be 1/3 to 1/2 inch length in size. The larva looks a lot like other beetle larva so identifying in this stage can be challenging. There are a lot of other borers that can attack trees, some of these can be native insects. It is important to confirm EAB versus other insect activity.
The evidence EAB leaves behind can be easier to identify. As the beetles chew their way through the trees, they leave behind a S-shaped marks, called galleries, between the sapwood and tissue of the tree. This causes the interruption of water and nutrients availability throughout the tree. These galleries are visible when the bark is removed. Galleries can be caused by other insects as well and shouldn’t be the only evidence to confirm EAB activity.
Another sign of EAB activity is a characteristic D-shaped exit hole on the trees. This occurs when the adult beetles emerge from the tree in the spring.
From initial infestation to the death of the tree usually takes up to four years, although depending on the overall health of the tree, death can occur within two.
• Year 1: Initial infestation. Little activity can be seen.
• Year 2: Thinning foliage can be seen. Increased activity in woodpeckers. Blonding occurs. Blonding is when the tree starts to shed its outside layer of bark due to infestations.
• Year 3: Less leafing. Epicormic shoot, or leafy sprouts along the bottom of the trunk. This is the trees last shot at creating new growth for survival. More woodpecker activity. Vertical cracks in the bark appear which can occur from the tree trying to heal from the gallery damage.
• Year 4: Serious canopy decline or death. Virtually no leaves on the tree. Death usually occurs.
Control — The number one rule of control is to not move firewood. This includes the moving of ash materials. If you have wood chips or pruning waste from Ash trees it should be properly disposed of and not transported outside of quarantined counties. For the full best management practices from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, visit their website.
Management and Treatment — If there is more than 30% decline or die-back on a tree, treatment will not be effective. Injectable insecticides are available if homeowners wish to try treatment. There are some insecticides that are available for homeowners to treat themselves, but it is recommended that treatment be applied by a tree professional. Run-off can occur if incorrectly administered and non-target injuries to other insects can occur.
Treatment doesn’t mean that it will cure the tree. Most of the time, treatment is just buying you time. Most homeowners treat to have time to establish other trees if an ash tree is the main tree in their landscapes. Unfortunately, there is no cure-all for EAB. There is some research occurring to try to get a biocontrol for EAB. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has some research proposals to read on their website for those interested.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to quincy@umn.edu or call (320) 255-6169, ext. 1.
Quincy Sadowski is an Extension educator for horticulture.
