A common problem for genealogists is making their research interesting enough that others will want to read about it. Genealogist Linda Coffin will address this challenge in her workshop “Adding Leaves and Flowers to the Branches of Your Family Tree” for the Morrison County Genealogy Society and the St. Cloud Area Genealogists Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.
Coffin will provide ideas for turning charts and tables into interesting narratives, complete with illustrations and historical context. The group will discuss types of background information that can be added to family stories and review examples. People don’t need to be a talented writer to liven up their genealogical stories.
Coffin has 35 years of experience as a self-employed graphic designer. In 2004, she started her own business, History Crafters, to help her clients preserve memoirs and family histories and publish them as short-run books. To date, she has worked on more than 40 such books, for individuals, families, businesses, and even a golf course.
She is a member of the Minnesota and Wisconsin Genealogical Societies, the National Genealogical Society and the Association of Professional Genealogists. She has presented at many local, state, and national genealogy and memoir conferences.
All are welcome to this presentation. Going into the holiday season, this is a great time to visit with family to learn more about relatives.
Anyone who is not a member of the Morrison County Genealogy organization, will need to contact MCGS by Nov. 14 for the Zoom link and handout material. They will be a guest this month of the Morrison County Genealogy Society for this presentation if they register.
To register email: mcgs06 mn@gmail.com with “Program/Nov 15th Registration” in the subject line. Include a name and email address. Or, people can call Pat at (320) 632-3360 for more information.
