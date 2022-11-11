A common problem for genealogists is making their research interesting enough that others will want to read about it. Genealogist Linda Coffin will address this challenge in her workshop “Adding Leaves and Flowers to the Branches of Your Family Tree” for the Morrison County Genealogy Society and the St. Cloud Area Genealogists Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom.

Coffin will provide ideas for turning charts and tables into interesting narratives, complete with illustrations and historical context. The group will discuss types of background information that can be added to family stories and review examples. People don’t need to be a talented writer to liven up their genealogical stories.

