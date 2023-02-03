The Morrison County Chapter of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) held the 50th annual Pro-Life Dinner at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls, Sunday, Jan. 29. More than 235 pro-life supporters gathered at the Falls Ballroom to hear pro-life speakers.
This year’s theme is Respect for all from “Womb to Tomb.” The theme emphasizes the fact that all human life from conception to natural death deserves respect and protection.
The dinner commemorates the 50 years Morrison County Chapter of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life has been working to restore the sacredness of human life and fighting for the respect and protection of all stages of human life from conception to natural death. The dinner commemorates the 50 years since Roe v. Wade stripped the unborn children of their humanity.
Chapter Chairman John Justin gave an update on the chapter’s activities over the past year and a brief account of accomplishments and challenges over the past 50 years of the chapter. He praised the founding members and their motivations to start the county chapter and had a display showing the many highlights and history on the chapter.
Justin mentioned that the picture of the healthy child on the dinner program cover and the posters advertising the dinner is that of a relative who was born last year at 24 weeks gestation. Justin stated, “She weighed 2-pound, 8 ounces at birth however she had as much value and has as much value now as she will when she reaches her 90s. Human value should not depend on size, age or residency (womb).”
In contrast, Justin mentioned the “Born Alive Infants Protection Act” Democrats are planning to repeal. This would remove protections for babies born alive after an abortion. Five Minnesota citizen babies died after they were born alive due to a failed induced abortion in 2021.
Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director for MCCL was the main speaker. She is an expert on medical ethics and previously worked for the National Right to Life’s Medical Ethics Department leading the fight against euthanasia and assisted suicide. She gave an update on MCCL’s present issues.
Blaeser spoke on the radical “Protect Reproductive Options Act,” passed, which effectively legalizes abortion until the moment of live birth in Minnesota.
She talked about how on July 11, 2022, a Ramsey County judge struck down pro-life laws in Minnesota. Among the laws no longer in effect are Woman’s Right to Know, Parental Notification and Doctors Only.
She said now women are no longer provided with informed consent information before abortion, parents need not be notified before abortion is performed on a minor and non-physicians may now perform abortions.
New baby items were collected at the dinner as part of the annual “Choose Life Drive.” Donated items went to Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center as well as to Elevate Pregnancy and Family Resource Center.
The three finalists from the youth pro-life essay contest read their essays. The theme was “Why I’m Pro-life.” Each finalist received a cash prize.
Julia Stich dedicated her essay to Gerri Klimek stating “she has been a great pro-life inspiration to me.”Stich is a 12th grader from Randall and daughter of Joy and Larry Stich.
Ben Schilling, a ninth grader and son of Rachel and Dean Schilling, presented his essay. Schilling said, “Why am I pro-life? It all boils down to the fact that it is wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being.”
He ended his essay with the statement: “Every human being has equal value and an equal right to life.”
AnnaGrace Jares, a 10th grader and daughter of Floyd and Nancy Jares, spoke of her nine siblings, all of whom are adopted. She was inspired by the movie “Unplanned” about Abby Johnson who was a director at Planned Parenthood and miraculously became a well-known pro-life person.
“I knew what abortion is, but seeing that movie really opened my eyes,” she said.
Isaac Jares, a 10th grader and son of Floyd and Nancy Jares, was a runner-up in the essay contest.
The Gerri Klimek family donated several gift certificates which were given as door prizes in celebration of the 50 years of the chapter.
The quilt donated by St. Joseph Quilt Circle from Pierz was won by Ben Schilling and the $100 donated by the MCCL chapter was won by Julia Stich.
The pro-life dinner program will be televised on Little Falls Local Access Charter Channel 180. The program will soon be available for viewing on the Great River Arts GRTV – YouTube website. A video copy of the program and any previous year’s programs are also available by contacting John Justin at (320) 632-6752.
