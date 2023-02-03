Essay winners

Local students presented their pro-life essays, including front row: AnnaGrace Jares, left, and Julia Stich. Back row (from left):: Essay Co-Chair Carmille Klimek, presenters Ben Schilling, Isaac Jares and Co-Chair Pastor Dan Holmes.

 Submitted photo

The Morrison County Chapter of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) held the 50th annual Pro-Life Dinner at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls, Sunday, Jan. 29. More than 235 pro-life supporters gathered at the Falls Ballroom to hear pro-life speakers.

This year’s theme is Respect for all from “Womb to Tomb.” The theme emphasizes the fact that all human life from conception to natural death deserves respect and protection.

