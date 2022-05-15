Camp Ripley is home to a rare partnership when it comes to public safety.
“This is a very unique situation,” said Mayo Clinic Ambulance Operations Director Brad Hallum, during an April 1 speech at Camp Ripley. “When I say unique situation, the agreement between the fire department on the military grounds and a private ambulance sector, we’re the only ones in the United States, to our knowledge, that have such a working agreement.”
Mayo Clinic Ambulance keeps one of its rigs at Camp Ripley at all times. Currently, there are 15 members of the Camp Ripley Fire and Rescue Team, with two members assigned to the ambulance crew during their 24-hour shifts. They not only attend to the medical needs of those on the base, they also serve all of Morrison County as a backup to the two ambulances Mayo keeps in service in Little Falls.
Between calls on the base and off, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Operational Supervisor Elie Deeb said the crew at Camp Ripley responded to 250 - 300 incidents in 2021 alone. Mayo Clinic Ambulance crews in the Little Falls region go on an average of eight - 10 calls per day.
Deeb, oversees operations in the Little Falls service area — which includes Camp Ripley — along with St. Cloud and Litchfield. He has been a paramedic for 30 years, and said the partnership between Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Camp Ripley, though unique, has been a great one.
“The Mayo brothers had a military background, and Mayo Clinic has always supported our military,” Deeb said. “It’s been a very easy partnership. I think people in Morrison County maybe don’t realize how good they have it. If they’re needed out in the community, they’re going to be there, just as they are at Camp Ripley.”
Hallum said discussions on a partnership between the two entities started in 2009 or 2010. He still recalled those first meetings as they worked on how to put the wheels in motion.
“I remember sitting across the table from Gen. (Lowell) Kruse,” Hallum said. “We said, ‘Well, we’ll see if we can make this happen.’ He said, ‘We’re not going to see if we make this happen, it will happen.’ I said, ‘OK.’ So, we did our best to figure out how to make it happen.”
The collaboration officially started in 2011. Mayo Clinic Ambulance did a two-week “test run” during deer camp in December of that year. Everything went off as planned, and Mayo Clinic has been live on the base every since.
The crew members who work on the ambulance at Camp Ripley serve the dual purpose as both firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
Hallum said what they do takes a big commitment from those individuals, and he thanked Camp Ripley Fire and Rescue Chief Pat Boone for his leadership.
“It’s not just working on the ambulance,” he said. “They meet the same educational requirements, the same training, as any of our full-time EMTs and paramedics.”
“They are considered Mayo Clinic employees,” Deeb said. “What our EMTs go through as far as training, they go through it, too.”
As such, that private company working with the federal government has become a model for what similar entities elsewhere are hoping to achieve. Hallum said, during his April 1 speech, that they “get tapped a lot” for information.
Primarily, he said that comes from fire and rescue crews throughout the nation reaching out to ask how they make it work.
“What a pleasure to be part of a partnership like this,” Hallum said.
During a report to the Little Falls City Council, April 4, Kruse echoed that sentiment. He said, in the month prior to that meeting, the crew had responded to at least five fires off of the base, to provide assistance to local crews.
Camp Ripley Fire and Rescue also worked in collaboration with several emergency crews, April 3, to conduct an ice rescue after a woman’s kayak capsized on the Mississippi River in Little Falls.
“I’m pretty proud of their ability to get out in the community and respond,” Kruse told the Council.
“From my point of view, that’s community enhancement that fits right in the middle of my mission; being the best partner I can be, offering that service back to the community,” he continued.
Hallum said during his April 1 speech that, in his 43 years of work in emergency medical services, he had never been part of such a partnership. It is one he said has been positive since the beginning.
Deeb said the relationship has been mutually beneficial. Having that extra ambulance to service the Little Falls area not only helps enhance EMS services to the county, it also provides assistance to other EMTs and paramedics in the area.
“They understand that, without them, we’d be in a bind,” Deeb said. “It’s just been a great relationship working with them. I’m glad somebody started talking about working together and looking into how we could get that done.”
It has been more than a decade since Mayo Clinic Ambulance came aboard at Camp Ripley. Boone said during an April 1 speech that he, too, was proud that his team had become a strong example of what can be achieved when groups work together toward a common goal.
“With their knowledge, dedication, our department is one of the top agencies in the National Guard federally,” Boone said. “We are a model that’s being used by many other states to build their fire and safety program.”
“Our needs are, the primacy of the patient comes first,” Hallum said. “These folks at this camp are right in step with us at Mayo Clinic. The needs of the patient come first, and community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.